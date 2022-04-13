84% of US Teens Back Urgent Climate Action to Save Future Generations: Poll

A new poll reveals widespread concern among U.S. teens for the climate, with a strong majority saying that action is needed now to save planet Earth.\r\n\r\nConducted by The Harris Poll for the National 4-H Council and first reported by Axios, the national survey of 1,500 13-19-year-olds reveals most youth have already witnessed environmental changes and expect a changed environment to impact their lives in the years to come.\r\n\r\nEighty-four percent of respondents agreed with the statement: \u0022If we don\u0026#039;t address climate change today, it will be too late for future generations, making some parts of the planet unlivable.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat same percentage said that the climate crisis \u0022will impact everyone in my generation through global political instability.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe environment is clearly weighing heavily on teens\u0026#039; minds.\r\n\r\nThe poll found that 89% of teens regularly think about the environment. That\u0026#039;s especially true of the older respondents; 92% of 18-19-year-olds reported thinking about it often or sometimes. The teens\u0026#039; concern is evident, with 75% of all the respondents expressing worry about the future of the planet.\r\n\r\nEighty-four percent of the teens also expressed concern that \u0022if we don\u0026#039;t do more to protect the environment, humans, and other species, wildlife will suffer and possibly go extinct.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGovernments, the teens said, are falling far short in taking sufficient action to rein in the planetary crisis.\r\n\r\nJust 45% agreed that \u0022political and global leaders are making a meaningful effort to prevent environmental hazards to protect their citizens.\u0022\r\n\r\nEnvironmental protection, said 79% of respondents, must be prioritized over economic growth.\r\n\r\nThe survey was conducted January 5 to January 18, as President Joe Biden faced calls to declare a climate emergency and federal scientists said the planet just had its sixth warmest year on record.