Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

In dangerous times, independent news you can trust is more vital than ever.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The existence of Common Dreams rests on the belief that a small-dollar donor model, not corporate advertisers buying influence, is the only real way to fund journalism people can trust. Right now is the moment when that idea is tested. This model works only if people who believe in this idea support it. So, if you’ve been waiting, now is that time. If donations fall short, we don’t survive. It’s that simple. Please chip in whatever you can to support nonprofit journalism in these dangerous times.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Police officers detain a woman during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Pushkinskaya square on February 27, 2022 in Moscow, Russia.

Police officers detain a woman during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Pushkinskaya square on February 27, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo: Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images)

Over 2,100 Anti-War Protesters Arrested in Russia

More than 5,500 peace advocates have been detained across the country since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war on Ukraine, according to a human rights group.

Kenny Stancil

Russian police arrested 2,114 people at anti-war protests in 48 cities across the country on Sunday, the fourth consecutive day that demonstrators have risked their personal safety to hit the streets in opposition to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

That's according to OVD-Info, a Russian human rights group that has long documented crackdowns on civil liberties in the country. A total of 5,500 anti-war protesters have now been detained since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale military assault on Ukraine, said the independent monitor.

As Al Jazeera reported:

Many held posters that read "No to war," "Russians go home," and "Peace to Ukraine."

"It is a shame that there are hundreds, maybe thousands, of us and not millions," said 35-year-old engineer Vladimir Vilokhonov, who took part in the protest.

Another protester, Alyona Stepanova, 25, came to the protest with a packed bag in case "we get taken away."

"We believe it is our duty to come here," she said.

More than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed in Ukraine since the start of Putin's attack, according to the country's health ministry. In addition, it said that 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded. According to the World Health Organization, Ukraine's hospitals are quickly running out of oxygen supplies.

United Nations officials have said that more than 368,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, and they estimate the war could produce four million refugees. European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, meanwhile, has said that the number of people displaced from Ukraine could reach seven million.

While Kyiv has agreed to attend talks with Moscow at the Ukraine-Belarus border—negotiations are reportedly set to begin Monday morning—Russia's former deputy foreign minister Andrei Fedorov told Al Jazeera on Sunday that Putin is seeking a complete victory by Wednesday.

"Everything will depend frankly speaking on the coming two days because, according to my knowledge, Putin orders for complete military operation with a victory by March 2," said Fedorov, who added that the Kremlin has been surprised by the strength of Ukrainian resistance and by European governments' unified decision to impose far-reaching sanctions despite their reliance on Russian gas.

Western sanctions have "caused a lot of problems over here now," said Federov. Some commentators argued Sunday that an economic collapse in Russia could make Putin more likely to escalate his threat to use nuclear weapons.

In a rare move, the U.N. Security Council voted for the 193-member General Assembly to hold an emergency session Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As the BBC explained, "the resolution, called 'Uniting for Peace,' allows members of the Security Council to call a special session with the General Assembly if the five permanent members (Russia, U.S., U.K., France, and China) cannot agree how to act together to maintain peace."

Sunday's vote to authorize an emergency meeting was supported by 11 of the Security Council's 15 members. Russia opposed the measure while China, India, and the United Arab Emirates abstained. Even though Russia, China, and other permanent members can typically exercise veto power, is was a procedural vote and therefore only required nine votes in favor.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said that an emergency session had been called for the first time in decades because "this is no ordinary moment."

"We need to take extraordinary action to meet this threat to our international system," said Thomas-Greenfield. "So let us do everything we can to help the people of Ukraine."

The Security Council is holding another meeting on Monday at 3:00 p.m. ET to discuss Ukraine's humanitarian crisis. On Tuesday, France and Mexico are expected to submit a Security Council resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, the protection of civilians, and a guarantee that aid can be delivered.

Russia, which on Friday blocked a Security Council resolution condemning Moscow's "premeditated aggression" in Ukraine, is expected to prevent the passage of France and Mexico's planned resolution.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

A Ukrainian soldier examines a destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 27, 2022.

Ukraine Agrees to Talks After Expelling Russian Troops From Kharkiv

Kenny Stancil ·

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with nuclear industry workers during a meeting on September 23, 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's nuclear industry at the Kremlin in Moscow.

'Unacceptable and Reckless': Putin Puts Russian Nuclear Forces on 'Special Alert'

Kenny Stancil ·

anti-war protest

Over 1,000 Russians Arrested for Protesting Putin's Ukraine Invasion

Jessica Corbett ·

There are over 1,100 oil-producing wells in the McKittrick oil field, just north of the town of McKittrick, California.

New Analysis Exposes 'Bogus' Job-Creation Claims of Fossil Fuel Industry

Kenny Stancil ·

Latest News

See all
Police officers detain a woman during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine at Pushkinskaya square on February 27, 2022 in Moscow, Russia.

Over 2,100 Anti-War Protesters Arrested in Russia

More than 5,500 peace advocates have been detained across the country since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war on Ukraine, according to a human rights group.

Kenny Stancil ·

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with nuclear industry workers during a meeting on September 23, 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's nuclear industry at the Kremlin in Moscow.

'Unacceptable and Reckless': Putin Puts Russian Nuclear Forces on 'Special Alert'

"We're horrified that Putin has escalated the potential for nuclear war," said one peace group.

Kenny Stancil ·

A Ukrainian soldier examines a destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 27, 2022.

Ukraine Agrees to Talks After Expelling Russian Troops From Kharkiv

The on-the-ground situation remains fluid. Kyiv and Moscow plan to send delegations to the Ukraine-Belarus border for negotiations.

Kenny Stancil ·

A woman weeps as she sits outside a building that was damaged by bombing in the eastern Ukraine town of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Anti-War Coalition Holds Online Rally for Peace in Ukraine

"We must come together across borders to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops and immediate talks to find a diplomatic solution," says Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink.

Kenny Stancil ·

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on the morning of February 26, 2022.

'We Will Not Lay Down Any Weapons': Ukraine Resists as Kyiv Under Attack

"We are defending the country, the land of our future children," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled precisely by our army."

Kenny Stancil ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.