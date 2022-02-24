Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

In dangerous times, independent news you can trust is more vital than ever.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Bill Moyers

Bill Moyers (CC/Gage Skidmore)

Bill Moyers: “Common Dreams is a must in my life and work."

Legendary broadcast journalist Bill Moyers has said: "We've got to get alternative content out there to people, or this country's going to die of too many lies.”

Moyers was asked what the corporate media means for our democracy:

"It means that virtually everything the average person sees or hears, outside of her own personal communications, is determined by the interests of private, unaccountable executives and investors whose primary goal is increasing profits and raising the share prices. More insidiously, this small group of elites determines what ordinary people do not see or hear. In-depth coverage of anything, let alone the problems real people face day-to-day, is as scarce as sex, violence, and voyeurism are pervasive.

"So if we need to know what is happening, and Big Media won’t tell us; if we need to know why it matters, and Big Media won’t tell us; if we need to know what to do about it, and Big Media won’t tell us; it’s clear what we have to do. We have to tell the story ourselves."

That's what we try to do here—tell the story ourselves. Every day, we work to tell you what is happening, why it matters, and what to do about it. As Moyers said:

"I came upon Common Dreams a long time ago, found that Common Dreams was editing the world in a way that did not deny me what I needed to know, but guided me toward what I wanted to know. Common Dreams has done a brilliant job of creating an editorial product that takes so much good material, and brings it together in one place. It is a must in my life and work."

Common Dreams is one of the few remaining news outlets not beholden to corporate interests and profits but rather to the common good.

So if you believe independent media and this kind of watchdog journalism is vital to a healthy democracy, join Bill Moyers and show your support for Common Dreams by helping us meet our crucial Winter Fundraising Campaign goal, deadline just days away.

 
Donate Now
 

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

india_walton

Putting India Walton's Campaign for Mayor of Buffalo in Context

Russell Weaver ·

F-22

Demanding 'Global Peace Dividend,' Nobel Laureates Call for 2% Cut in World's Military Spending

Brett Wilkins ·

War for money

Behind Every Dark Cloud of Terrorism, There’s a Silver Lining for the Wealthy

Michael Winship ·

Nurses hold a vigil outside of the White House

At White House Vigil, Nurses Decry 'Unacceptable' Pandemic Response

Jake Johnson ·

Latest News

See all
Bill Moyers

Bill Moyers: “Common Dreams is a must in my life and work."

Protest outside White House

Ahead of SOTU, 1,000+ Groups Demand Biden 'Build Back Fossil Free'

"The science and the politics of the climate crisis are very clear: We cannot build any new fossil fuel projects and still expect to meet the challenge of protecting a livable planet."

Jessica Corbett ·

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres speaks after the U.N. Security Council's emergency meeting to discuss the threat of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 23, 2022 in New York City.

UN Chief Calls on Putin to Stop 'Unacceptable' Russian Aggression

"It's not too late to save this generation from the scourge of war," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. "We need peace."

Kenny Stancil ·

Ayanna Pressley, Jamaal Bowman

House Progressives Denounce Russian Aggression, Demand Diplomacy

"We urge the Biden administration to be guided by two goals: to avoid dangerous escalation that is all too easy in the chaos of war, and to ensure we are minimizing harm to civilians."

Julia Conley ·

U.S. President Joe Biden announced "devastating" Western sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, from the White House on February 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

'Every Asset They Have in US Will Be Frozen': Biden Orders Massive Sanctions Against Russia

"This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time," said U.S. President Joe Biden.

Kenny Stancil ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.