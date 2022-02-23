'This Is… Troubling': Prosecutors Leading NY Trump Probe Resign

As former President Donald Trump signals his intention to run for reelection in 2024, people across the United States expressed alarm Wednesday after two prosecutors leading the Manhattan district attorney\u0026#039;s probe of his business practices suddenly resigned.\r\n\r\n\u0022When prosecutors resign rather than go along with a new district attorney that is a sign of severe disarray internally.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is… troubling,\u0022 tweeted NBC and MSNBC legal contributor Katie S. Phang.\r\n\r\nNew York Times reporter Maggie Haberman similarly said that \u0022this is a huge huge deal.\u0022\r\n\r\nLos Angeles Times legal affairs columnist called it a \u0022seismic development\u0022 that suggests \u0022huge tumult on the case\u0022 and within the district attorney\u0026#039;s office.\r\n\r\nAccording to The New York Times, \u0022The prosecutors, Carey R. Dunne and Mark F. Pomerantz, submitted their resignations after the new Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, indicated to them that he had doubts about moving forward with a case against Mr. Trump.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe newspaper noted that the resignations came \u0022amid a monthlong pause in their presentation of evidence to a grand jury\u0022 as well as \u0022not long after the high-stakes inquiry appeared to be gaining momentum, and throws its future into serious doubt.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe probe was launched by Bragg\u0026#039;s predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., who did not seek reelection. While the investigation has already led to charges against Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, whose trial is reportedly expected this summer, the term for the grand jury that Vance convened last year will expire in April.\r\n\r\nDunne and Pomerantz declined to comment on their moves, and a spokesperson for Bragg told the Times he was \u0022grateful for their service\u0022 and the investigation is ongoing.\r\n\r\nStill, legal analysts and other political observers wondered how much longer that will be the case.\r\n\r\n\u0022When high-level prosecutors quit like this, it\u0026#039;s generally because they\u0026#039;re being ordered to do something highly unethical,\u0022 tweeted Dan Froomkin of Press Watch. \u0022In this case, they appear to have been told to stop pursuing Trump by the new DA. Wtf?\u0022\r\n\r\nFormer federal prosecutor Shanlon Wu described the resignations as a \u0022very disturbing sign\u0022 and said that \u0022when prosecutors resign rather than go along with a new district attorney that is a sign of severe disarray internally and likely a DA who pays little attention to real foundation of their office which are the line prosecutors.\u0022\r\n\r\nRenato Mariotti, another former federal prosecutor, said their resignations \u0022are highly unusual,\u0022 adding that \u0022clearly something is up, and I suspect we\u0026#039;ll learn more soon.\u0022\r\n\r\nVox senior politics correspondent Andrew Prokop outlined possible reasons for the resignations:\r\n\r\n\r\nFirst is the possibility Trump critics fear—that Bragg is killing a strong investigation for his own reasons, whether those reasons may be fear of taking on the powerful, philosophical skepticism of aggressive prosecutions, or something else. However, it is worth noting that Bragg\u0026#039;s reelection interest in deeply liberal Manhattan would likely be served by aggressively prosecuting Trump, so if anything, this hurts his political future.\r\n\r\nSecond is the possibility that Bragg is killing a weak investigation. There have long been doubts about the case Vance\u0026#039;s team was trying to build. The indictment of Weisselberg and the Trump Organization was rather unusual: neglecting to pay taxes on fringe benefits is a criminal act, but it is rarely enforced so aggressively. As mentioned, Trump\u0026#039;s knowledge would be hard to prove without a high-level cooperator. Still, the prosecutors who quit clearly believed in their case.\r\n\r\nThe truth could also lie in the middle—the case might not be definitively weak or strong but rather somewhere in between. So this could just be a genuine difference of opinion about the case, with no nefarious behavior necessary.\r\n\r\n\r\nEven Michael Cohen—Trump\u0026#039;s former fixer who pleaded guilty to criminal tax evasion and campaign finance violations—weighed in on Twitter.\r\n\r\n\u0022I am deeply disturbed by this report,\u0022 Cohen said, sharing the Times article. \u0022I know the information in the NYDA\u0026#039;s possession and not to indict is a dereliction of duty to all New Yorkers and the country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOther critics of the twice-impeached—but never convicted—former president also reiterated the importance of holding him accountable for any criminal behavior.\r\n\r\n\u0022Sometimes, on the justice front, it\u0026#039;s two steps up, one step back,\u0022 said NBC and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner. \u0022But we\u0026#039;ve got to keep moving forward, we\u0026#039;ve got to keep fighting.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Times pointed out that the prosecutors\u0026#039; recent pause preceding their resignations \u0022coincides with an escalation in the activity of a parallel civil inquiry by the New York state attorney general, Letitia James, whose office is examining some of the same conduct by Mr. Trump.\u0022