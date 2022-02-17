Coalition Warns Trump and GOP Allies Pose 'Unprecedented' Threat to Democracy

Donald Trump\u0026#039;s recent threat to unleash his supporters on major U.S. cities and suggestion that—if reelected—he would consider pardoning January 6 insurrectionists underscore the dire need to defeat the former president and his far-right GOP allies, both of which represent \u0022a clear and present danger\u0022 to democracy.\r\n\r\n\u0022Little has been done to hold Trump accountable or stop future presidents from similarly abusing their power.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s the message of an open letter released Thursday by a coalition of advocacy organizations including Public Citizen, MoveOn Civic Action, Stand Up America, and the Digital Democracy Project.\r\n\r\nWith Trump gearing up for another presidential run in 2024, the coalition\u0026#039;s new letter implores the U.S. Congress, the Biden White House, state legislatures, prosecutors, and the public to \u0022respond to the ongoing legitimization of political violence and invocation of the pardon power to defend insurrectionists.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Neither Congress nor the courts nor the White House can afford to slumber while the threat of authoritarianism grows and festers in the open,\u0022 the letter states. \u0022Federal and state prosecutors can and should evaluate whether the former president\u0026#039;s public and private actions to date constitute obstruction of justice. The U.S. government must not allow conspirators at any level of government to evade accountability for subversion, sedition, or inciting an armed insurrection to try to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Every American must respond to this unprecedented threat to our democracy and the rule of law,\u0022 the groups write. \u0022Trump\u0026#039;s public rhetoric increases the threat of stochastic terrorism—\u0026#039;lone wolf\u0026#039; attacks—or \u0026#039;protests\u0026#039; that could escalate into mob violence like we saw on January 6th.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTrump is currently facing both civil and criminal investigations in several states, including New York—where the attorney general is probing possible fraud by the Trump Organization—and Georgia, where the Fulton County district attorney is examining the former president\u0026#039;s efforts to overturn the state\u0026#039;s 2020 election results.\r\n\r\nA U.S. House select committee is also investigating the role Trump played in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by a mob of the former president\u0026#039;s supporters in thrall to the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump has refused to cooperate with the committee\u0026#039;s probe and has attempted to obstruct its work at every turn.\r\n\r\n\u0022A corrupt demagogue is requiring loyalty to himself over party or Constitution and legitimizing political violence.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In the year-plus since the insurrection Donald Trump incited at our Capitol, the threats to our democracy have escalated,\u0022 Sean Eldridge, president and founder of Stand Up America, said in a statement Thursday. \u0022Republican state legislators are enacting election subversion laws across the country and violent insurrectionists are still looking to Trump as their leader. Yet little has been done to hold Trump accountable or stop future presidents from similarly abusing their power.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the U.S. House impeached Trump for inciting the January 6 insurrection, the Senate—then controlled by Republicans—did not convict him, leaving the door wide open for the former president to run for office again in 2024.\r\n\r\nFar from condemning the Capitol attack and the former president\u0026#039;s role in provoking it, the Republican National Committee earlier this month formally declared the insurrection \u0022legitimate political discourse,\u0022 echoing Trump\u0026#039;s defense of the far-right mob.\r\n\r\nLisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen, said Thursday that \u0022the actions of the former president and the Republican National Committee are intended to minimize the atrocity of the January 6th attack on our democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The inappropriateness of dangling pardons when out of office is just one more example of Donald Trump\u0026#039;s disdain for the rule of law,\u0022 said Gilbert. \u0022The prospect of pardons could potentially change the calculus of the hundreds of seditionists facing prosecution who might consider the possibility of ultimately being pardoned when choosing whether or not to plead guilty to their crimes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We expect the upcoming robust public airing of the findings of the January 6th investigation will shine a bright spotlight on the wrongdoing and harms from the insurrection and help push back on all bad actors working to undercut the important work of the investigation,\u0022 Gilbert added.\r\n\r\nAlex Howard, director of the Digital Democracy Project, added that \u0022Congress, state legislatures, and prosecutors must not tolerate further obstruction of justice or undermining the rule of law.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A corrupt demagogue is requiring loyalty to himself over party or Constitution and legitimizing political violence as a valid form of expression,\u0022 said Howard. \u0022It is a clear and present danger to American democracy itself.\u0022