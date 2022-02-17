Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Then-President Donald Trump addresses his supporters

Then-President Donald Trump greeted a crowd of his supporters on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Coalition Warns Trump and GOP Allies Pose 'Unprecedented' Threat to Democracy

"Neither Congress nor the courts nor the White House can afford to slumber while the threat of authoritarianism grows and festers in the open," a new letter states.

Jake Johnson

Donald Trump's recent threat to unleash his supporters on major U.S. cities and suggestion that—if reelected—he would consider pardoning January 6 insurrectionists underscore the dire need to defeat the former president and his far-right GOP allies, both of which represent "a clear and present danger" to democracy.

"Little has been done to hold Trump accountable or stop future presidents from similarly abusing their power."

That's the message of an open letter released Thursday by a coalition of advocacy organizations including Public Citizen, MoveOn Civic Action, Stand Up America, and the Digital Democracy Project.

With Trump gearing up for another presidential run in 2024, the coalition's new letter implores the U.S. Congress, the Biden White House, state legislatures, prosecutors, and the public to "respond to the ongoing legitimization of political violence and invocation of the pardon power to defend insurrectionists."

"Neither Congress nor the courts nor the White House can afford to slumber while the threat of authoritarianism grows and festers in the open," the letter states. "Federal and state prosecutors can and should evaluate whether the former president's public and private actions to date constitute obstruction of justice. The U.S. government must not allow conspirators at any level of government to evade accountability for subversion, sedition, or inciting an armed insurrection to try to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power."

"Every American must respond to this unprecedented threat to our democracy and the rule of law," the groups write. "Trump's public rhetoric increases the threat of stochastic terrorism—'lone wolf' attacks—or 'protests' that could escalate into mob violence like we saw on January 6th."

Related Content

Then-President Donald Trump addresses his supporters

Calling Trump 'Just a Warm-Up Act,' Professor Warns of Democratic Collapse in US

Jake Johnson

Trump is currently facing both civil and criminal investigations in several states, including New York—where the attorney general is probing possible fraud by the Trump Organization—and Georgia, where the Fulton County district attorney is examining the former president's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

A U.S. House select committee is also investigating the role Trump played in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by a mob of the former president's supporters in thrall to the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump has refused to cooperate with the committee's probe and has attempted to obstruct its work at every turn.

"A corrupt demagogue is requiring loyalty to himself over party or Constitution and legitimizing political violence."

"In the year-plus since the insurrection Donald Trump incited at our Capitol, the threats to our democracy have escalated," Sean Eldridge, president and founder of Stand Up America, said in a statement Thursday. "Republican state legislators are enacting election subversion laws across the country and violent insurrectionists are still looking to Trump as their leader. Yet little has been done to hold Trump accountable or stop future presidents from similarly abusing their power."

While the U.S. House impeached Trump for inciting the January 6 insurrection, the Senate—then controlled by Republicans—did not convict him, leaving the door wide open for the former president to run for office again in 2024.

Far from condemning the Capitol attack and the former president's role in provoking it, the Republican National Committee earlier this month formally declared the insurrection "legitimate political discourse," echoing Trump's defense of the far-right mob.

Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen, said Thursday that "the actions of the former president and the Republican National Committee are intended to minimize the atrocity of the January 6th attack on our democracy."

"The inappropriateness of dangling pardons when out of office is just one more example of Donald Trump's disdain for the rule of law," said Gilbert. "The prospect of pardons could potentially change the calculus of the hundreds of seditionists facing prosecution who might consider the possibility of ultimately being pardoned when choosing whether or not to plead guilty to their crimes."

"We expect the upcoming robust public airing of the findings of the January 6th investigation will shine a bright spotlight on the wrongdoing and harms from the insurrection and help push back on all bad actors working to undercut the important work of the investigation," Gilbert added.

Alex Howard, director of the Digital Democracy Project, added that "Congress, state legislatures, and prosecutors must not tolerate further obstruction of justice or undermining the rule of law."

"A corrupt demagogue is requiring loyalty to himself over party or Constitution and legitimizing political violence as a valid form of expression," said Howard. "It is a clear and present danger to American democracy itself."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

RNC censure Cheney Kinzinger

GOP Declares Deadly Capitol Attack 'Legitimate Political Discourse'

Brett Wilkins ·

Demonstrators rally for voting rights in Washington, D.C.

Report Spotlights Massive GOP Push to 'Hijack Elections in This Country'

Jake Johnson ·

A mob of Trump supporters attack the U.S. Capitol

Major Corporations Have 'Broken Promises and Funded Seditionists' Since Jan. 6, Reports Reveal

Jessica Corbett ·

january-6-attack

11 Right-Wing Oath Keepers Charged With Seditious Acts Over Jan. 6 Plot

Andrea Germanos ·

Latest News

See all
Donald Trump and Paul LePage

Trump Acolyte LePage Given Green Light to Run for Third Term in Maine

"Between blocking healthcare access for tens of thousands, gutting our state's education and public health systems, and refusing to adequately address the opioid epidemic or rising property taxes, LePage's tenure was a disaster for Maine people," said the chair of the state's Democratic Party.

Julia Conley ·

Residents drop mail-in ballots in an official ballot box outside of the Tippecanoe branch library on October 20, 2020 in Milwaukee

Just 6% of US House Seats Expected to Be Competitive Thanks to Rigged Maps

Gerrymandered congressional districts come alongside a wave of GOP voter suppression laws.

Kenny Stancil ·

A graduating student wears a money lei, a necklace made of U.S. dollar bills

'Cancel It. Every Penny': Poll Shows 83% of Democrats Want Biden to Nix Student Debt

"Even Americans who don't carry student debt themselves are sympathetic and are supportive of loan forgiveness."

Andrea Germanos ·

Then-President Donald Trump addresses his supporters

Coalition Warns Trump and GOP Allies Pose 'Unprecedented' Threat to Democracy

"Neither Congress nor the courts nor the White House can afford to slumber while the threat of authoritarianism grows and festers in the open," a new letter states.

Jake Johnson ·

Greenwashing = Murder

Study Exposes Climate Claims by Big Oil as Corporate Propaganda

"This empirical work by independent scholars," said one environmental scholar, proves what climate activists have argued all along.

Jessica Corbett ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.