To Protect 'Web of Life,' California Proposal Would Ban Bee-Killing Neonics

Amid \u0022astounding losses\u0022 of bees in the U.S., a California Democrat on Tuesday introduced legislation for a state ban on nearly all non-agricultural uses of insecticides linked to pollinator and environmental harm.\r\n\r\n\u0022Its passage in the most populous state in the nation would mark a turning point in the years-long battle to rein in neonics.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our pollinators are threatened. We know the cause, and it\u0026#039;s time to take action,\u0022 said Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-), who introduced the measure.\r\n\r\nThe proposal, AB 2146, targets imidacloprid, clothianidin, thiamethoxam, dinotefuran, and acetamiprid. All five are part of a class of insecticides called neonicotinoids or \u0022neonics.\u0022 Their future use on places like home lawns or golf courses would be banned under the measure.\r\n\r\nBauer-Kahan, in her statement, noted that \u0022the European Union has already banned many of these pesticides altogether\u0022 and called it \u0022time to catch up to the rest of the world in protecting bee and human health.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe most widely used pesticides in the U.S., neonics can be toxic to insects—including honey bees and native bees—at even small levels, and the reach and persistence of the chemical compounds can extend harm to many pollinators, with residues remaining in soils and even getting into waterways, according to studies.\r\n\r\nA statement from Bauer-Kahan\u0026#039;s office points to data from the Bee Informed Partnership showing that beekeepers in California reported a nearly 42% loss in their colonies last year.\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s particularly important for a state where \u0022declining bee populations threaten over $15 billion annually in agricultural production,\u0022 as Lucas Rhoads, staff attorney with NRDC’s Pollinator Initiative, wrote in a blog post Tuesday. \u0022Many of the state\u0026#039;s most valuable crops, including almonds, grapes, and a variety of berries, are dependent—in whole or in part—on pollination by bees and other insects.\u0022\r\n\r\nEnvironment California and California Native Plant Society joined NRDC in co-sponsoring AB 2146.\r\n\r\n\u0022Its passage in the most populous state in the nation,\u0022 Rhoads wrote, \u0022would mark a turning point in the years-long battle to rein in neonics, which contaminate lands and waters nationwide and threaten bees, birds, and entire ecosystems—and even people.\u0022\r\n\r\nLaura Deehan, state director at Environment California, said the legislation can\u0026#039;t come soon enough.\r\n\r\n“Bees, butterflies, and birds all play a critical role in the web of life—from pollinating the flowering plants that make up much of the food we eat to filling our world with beauty and wonder. The drastic decline in their numbers is disturbing and calls for immediate action,\u0022 she said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Getting rid of neonics on lawns, gardens, and golf courses,\u0022 added Deehan, \u0022would provide a lifeline to pollinators and other key species just in the nick of time.\u0022