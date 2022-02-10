Civilian Casualties in Yemen Nearly Doubled Since Saudis Backed Ouster of Outside Monitor

A humanitarian aid group said Thursday that civilian casualties in Yemen have nearly doubled since the end of the sole United Nations-backed independent monitoring group investigating possible rights violations and other abuses in the war-ravaged country.\r\n\r\n\u0022With no one to hold perpetrators accountable, civilians will continue to be killed by the thousands and the hardest hit by the escalation of the conflict.\u0022\r\n\r\nCiting data from the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project, the Norwegian Refugee Council said there were 823 civilian casualties in the four months before the U.N. Human Rights Council\u0026#039;s October vote not to renew the mandate of the Group of Eminent Experts (GEE) on Yemen. In the four months that followed, there were 1,535 total civilian casualties.\r\n\r\nTotal casualties from drone strikes also increased from 3 between June 7 and Oct. 6 compared to 30 in the four-month period ending Feb. 6, according to the group. The number of casualties from airstrikes skyrocketed, jumping from 14 to 547.\r\n\r\n\u0022The removal of this crucial human rights investigative body took us back to unchecked, horrific violations,\u0022 said Erin Hutchinson, the NRC\u0026#039;s country director in Yemen, in a Thursday statement.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Who is responsible for the deaths of these children and families?\u0022 she asked. \u0022We will probably never know because there is no longer any independent, international, and impartial monitoring of civilian deaths in Yemen.\u0022\r\n\r\nEstablished by the U.N. council in 2017, the GEE has documented widespread violations by all parties to the Yemen conflict, including coalition airstrikes on weddings, funerals, and hospitals and shelling attacks by Houthis into civilian areas.\r\n\r\nThe October vote drew sharp criticism as well as warnings from human rights groups like Amnesty International, which said the outcome followed \u0022pressure by Saudi Arabia\u0022 and other partners carrying out the bombing campaign of Yemen.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe decision not to renew the monitoring body\u0026#039;s mandate, Heba Morayef, Amnesty International\u0026#039;s Middle East and North Africa regional director, said at the time, \u0022is in essence a greenlight to all sides to the conflict to carry on with their egregious violations which have upended the lives of millions of Yemenis over the past years.\u0022\r\n\r\nNRC\u0026#039;s Hutchinson, in her Thursday statement, called on U.N. member states to \u0022urgently reinstate the monitoring body to ensure that parties to the conflict stop committing grave breaches of international humanitarian law with impunity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022With no one to hold perpetrators accountable,\u0022 said Hutchinson, \u0022civilians will continue to be killed by the thousands and the hardest hit by the escalation of the conflict.\u0022