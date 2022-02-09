'There's Power in a Union': House Dems Intro Resolution to Allow Staffer Unionization

House Democrats on Wednesday introduced legislation recognizing congressional workers\u0026#039; right to unionize—a move the workers said must be swiftly followed by a floor vote.\r\n\r\n\u0022Congressional staff must enjoy the same fundamental rights of freedom of association at work, to organize and bargain collectively for better conditions, that all workers deserve.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe legislative proposal, H.Res. 915, is led by Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) and has 130 co-sponsors.\r\n\r\nApproval for a new law is needed, as Politico reported last week, because as it stands now, \u0022staffers in personal offices of members and committees can organize but there is not a process in place for them to codify a union or exercise collective bargaining rights.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe proposal comes days after Capitol Hill staffers publicly announced their organizing effort under the banner of the Congressional Workers Union.\r\n\r\nDozens of House lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.), and the White House have announced their support of such efforts, which come amid recent media attention on numerous anonymous accounts of discrimination, poor pay, and other harmful working conditions in congressional offices.\r\n\r\n\u0022While not all offices and committees face the same working conditions,\u0022 the Congressional Workers Union said last week, \u0022we strongly believe that to better serve our constituents will require meaningful changes to improve retention, equity, diversity, and inclusion on Capitol Hill.\u0022\r\n\r\nSpeaking on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Levin, a former union organizer, pointed to those conditions. \u0022In recent weeks,\u0022 he said, \u0022congressional staff have shared bravely their workplace experiences, good and bad, clearly illustrating their need for the protected right to organize.\u0022\r\n\r\nLevin framed H.Res. 915 as being grounded in \u0022a simple proposition—that congressional staff must enjoy the same fundamental rights of freedom of association at work, to organize and bargain collectively for better conditions, that all workers deserve.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022My colleagues and I are listening to the workers and taking this first, critical step to get done what we should have decades ago: recognize congressional workers\u0026#039; right to organize without fear of retaliation,\u0022 said Levin.\r\n\r\nLevin\u0026#039;s office points to a 1996 ruling from the Office of Compliance and Workplace Rights saying that the resolution was the last step needed to give House of Representative staffers legal protection to organize and bargain collectively.\r\n\r\nIn a video shared on social media, the Michigan Democrat is seen filing the measure and declaring: \u0022There\u0026#039;s power in a union.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCo-sponsors include Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California, who said Wednesday that \u0022Congress doesn\u0026#039;t function without congressional staff. They deserve a safe and fair workplace like every other worker in America.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement applauding to Levin\u0026#039;s resolution, the Congressional Workers Union said there\u0026#039;s no time to wait in getting it pased.\r\n\r\n“We need labor rights now,\u0022 the group said, and pointed to the House\u0026#039;s passage last year of the labor rights-strengthening PRO Act when lawmakers promised \u0022to protect millions of people’s voices at work. Now is the time for Congress to live up to that promise in our own offices.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile welcoming lawmakers\u0026#039; support for their unionization push, the group expressed continued concern that \u0022staff remain exposed to retaliation for our organizing efforts and will remain exposed until the House passes the Resolution to extend protections under Congressional Accountability Act.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We urge House leadership, who has voiced support for the union effort, to bring it to the floor for a vote at the earliest opportunity,\u0022 the group added. \u0022Now is the time to demonstrate your commitment to all workers—including your own—through action. The world is watching.”\r\n\r\nOutside groups, including the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), have backed the measure.\r\n\r\nAccording to Mary Kay Henry, international president of SEIU, \u0022These staffers who have helped keep our government running through the Covid-19 pandemic, January 6 insurrection and other challenges continue to be underpaid, overworked, and exposed to consistent hostile work environments.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are inspired by their courage to challenge the status quo in one of the most powerful institutions in our nation,\u0022 she said, \u0022and will not give up until every voice is respected, protected, and paid a livable wage on Capitol Hill.\u0022