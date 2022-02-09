Progressives Double Down on Opposition to Clyburn's Anti-Labor SCOTUS Choice

Progressive lawmakers and advocates are intensifying calls for President Joe Biden to consider the interests of working people—not corporations—when he nominates a judge to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court as House Majority Whip James Clyburn ramps up his lobbying campaign on behalf of Judge J. Michelle Childs.\r\n\r\n\u0022You want somebody who is going to be reflective of the needs of working families and understands that we are moving towards an oligarchy in this country,\u0022 Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told Politico Wednesday, without naming a preferred candidate.\r\n\r\n\u0022You want somebody who is going to be reflective of the needs of working families and understands that we are moving towards an oligarchy in this country.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported last week, Clyburn (D-S.C.) has openly called on Biden to nominate Childs, who is from his home state of South Carolina and who represented numerous employers rather than workers in workplace discrimination and civil rights cases while a partner at law firm Nexsen Pruet.\r\n\r\nAt The American Progressive, Alexander Sammon wrote on February 2 that Childs has handed down numerous punitive decisions in criminal justice cases, with several being \u0022eventually overturned on appeal by higher courts.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Judge Childs\u0026#039;s repeated opposition to leniency in sentencing and alleged abuse cases brought by prisoners is notable in its own right,\u0022 wrote Sammon. \u0022That she made those decisions on such dubious grounds that they were routinely overturned by higher courts indicates a commitment to tough-on-crime rulings.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to garnering support from far-right Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Clyburn\u0026#039;s push for the U.S. district judge appears to have been effective with some Democratic senators who have a history of supporting workers\u0026#039; rights and other progressive causes, including Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).\r\n\r\nBrown told Politico Tuesday that he would be \u0022enthusiastic\u0022 if Childs is the nominee and that Clyburn and others had \u0022reassured\u0022 him that she would be a good candidate for the lifetime appointment.\r\n\r\nJournalist Emma Vigeland asked on Wednesday how Brown, an ardent backer of the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which would strengthen protections for workers, would square that with his support for Childs.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRepresentatives of the American Federation of Government Employees and the Association of Flight Attendants told the Washington Post last week that they were wary of Childs\u0026#039; potential nomination, particularly considering the more progressive record of another possible contender—federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.\r\n\r\nBrown Jackson, who was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit last year, spent two years as a public defender, an experience she said resulted in her taking \u0022extra care\u0022 as a trial judge later in her career to ensure that defendants \u0022were aware of what was happening to them and why,\u0022 according to Amy Howe of SCOTUS Blog. \r\n\r\nThe judge also served as vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.\r\n\r\n\u0022During her tenure, the commission sought to alleviate harsh sentences for drug crimes by enacting several amendments to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, including allowing some people with crack-cocaine convictions to seek lighter sentences,\u0022 wrote Howe earlier this month.\r\n\r\nBetween Brown Jackson and Childs, the choice for Biden—who has made history by nominating numerous former public defenders to federal judicial seats—\u0022should be easy,\u0022 tweeted Vigeland.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWith Childs appearing to be \u0022the establishment pick,\u0022 said Reason associate editor Billy Binion on Tuesday, Biden\u0026#039;s selection is \u0022a test\u0022 of whether he will work to rectify what the president has said were past mistakes regarding the criminal justice system.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSpeaking to New York Times columnist Charles Blow on the Black News Channel last week, economist Julianne Malveaux acknowledged that Childs is distinct from many Supreme Court justices and nominees in that she does not have an Ivy League law school education.\r\n\r\n\u0022At the same time, I\u0026#039;m extremely concerned about the many ways she has gone with the predatory capitalist view of the world,\u0022 she said, noting Childs\u0026#039; past labor and criminal justice legal cases.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is an embarrassment of riches,\u0022 Malveaux added, regarding Biden\u0026#039;s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. \u0022There are so many Black women who are not only qualified, but they are more than qualified.\u0022