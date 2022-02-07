Montana Plaintiffs Announce First Children's Climate Trial in US History

Young Montanans and their lawyers announced Monday that the first children\u0026#039;s climate trial in U.S. history is set to begin a year from now in Helena, Montana.\r\n\r\n\u0022Knowing that we have the dates for the first youth constitutional climate case ever, I feel hopeful that finally our government may begin to serve our best interest.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe historic trial in the constitutional climate lawsuit Held v. State of Montana is scheduled for February 6 through February 17, 2023 at the First Judicial District Court.\r\n\r\n\u0022Going to trial means a chance for me and my fellow plaintiffs to have our climate injuries recognized and a solution realized,\u0022 said Grace, one of the 16 plaintiffs, in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022It means our voices are actually being heard by the courts, the government, the people who serve to protect us as citizens, and Montana\u0026#039;s youth,\u0022 she added. \u0022Knowing that we have the dates for the first youth constitutional climate case ever, I feel hopeful that finally our government may begin to serve our best interest.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe plaintiffs in the case—first filed on March 13, 2020—are represented by Nate Bellinger of Our Children\u0026#039;s Trust, Melissa Hornbein of the Western Environmental Law Center, and Roger Sullivan and Dustin Leftridge of McGarvey Law.\r\n\r\nAs a fact sheet from Our Children\u0026#039;s Trust outlines, the youth plaintiffs are not seeking money from the government; they are \u0022asking the court to declare Montana\u0026#039;s state energy policy unconstitutionally promotes the development and utilization of fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe young Montanans are also \u0022challenging the constitutionality of a provision in the Montana Environmental Policy Act that prohibits the state from considering the impacts of climate change when making certain decisions about which projects to permit.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Hornbein explained Monday, \u0022Montana is one of only a handful of states that recognizes a fundamental right to a clean and healthful environment, and that includes the climate.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Montana has a long history of promoting fossil fuels and exacerbating the climate crisis, and we are hopeful our case could turn over a new leaf for the state and its youth,\u0022 she continued. \u0022We\u0026#039;re not only talking about \u0026#039;future generations.\u0026#039; The people who we need to take action to protect from the climate crisis are already here in our schools, daycares, and cribs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBellinger called the trial \u0022an unprecedented opportunity\u0022 to lay out in court how the state\u0026#039;s fossil fuel promotion contributes to the climate emergency, \u0022resulting in grave injuries to these 16 youth plaintiffs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Through this trial,\u0022 he said, \u0022we will have an opportunity to prove that the state of Montana\u0026#039;s actions promoting a fossil fuel-based energy system are violating the fundamental constitutional rights of the plaintiffs.\u0022\r\n\r\nBellinger\u0026#039;s organization is known for various U.S. climate cases involving young people, including Juliana v. United States and Sagoonick v. State of Alaska. In the latter, the Alaska Supreme Court last month denied Alaskan youths\u0026#039; right to bring a constitutional case challenging the state\u0026#039;s fossil fuels policy—but plaintiffs and their attorneys have vowed to keep fighting.