Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Title 42 policy continues to punish immigrants

An immigrant family seeking asylum prepare to be taken to a border patrol processing facility after crossing into the U.S. on June 16, 2021 in LaJoya, Texas. (Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

'Unnecessary and Irresponsible': Biden Slammed for Continuation of Trump-Era Deportation Policy

"Expelling asylum seekers has never been about public health," said one immigrant rights group.

Andrea Germanos

Immigrant rights defenders redoubled their calls to end a Trump-era deportation policy known as Title 42 after the CDC confirmed Thursday that the measure will remain in place despite long-standing criticism.

"We need a humane, functioning asylum system. Not Title 42," tweeted the National Immigration Forum.

Setting off a wave of criticism was new reporting by CBS News on the CDC's latest assessment of the policy.

Widely condemned since it was first invoked by the Trump administration at the start of the pandemic, Title 42 relies on a clause in public health law to restrict immigration at the border. Rights groups like Amnesty International USA, however, have said it's been exploited by both the current and former administrations to unjustly expel hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers.

"Public health advocates, including former officials from the CDC, have long contended that Title 42 has no public health rationale," Amy Fischer, Americas advocacy director at the group, said in a December statement. "Instead, it serves as a politically-motivated tool, using racist, xenophobic tropes about immigrants to weaponize Covid-19 against migrants and asylum-seekers."

In a decision that sparked outrage from human rights defenders, the administration announced in December—months after it fought to keep the Title 42 on the books—that it was continuing the policy, and, according to the new reporting, it will continue to remain in effect.

According to CBS News, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky instructed officials in August to review the policy every 60 days. A third assessment that ended this week resulted in a determination to keep Title 42 in effect.

"The current reassessment examined the present impact of the pandemic throughout the United States and at the U.S. borders, taking special note of the surge in cases and hospitalizations since December due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant," a CDC spokesperson told the outlet.

Among those expressing concern in response to the announcement was former Democratic presidential candidate and secretary of housing and urban development Julián Castro.

"Not only is this a wrong, overly burdensome and cruel policy, it may help bring about a spectacular collapse of the Democratic base this November and in 2024," he tweeted. "It's unnecessary and irresponsible all around."

The Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project rejected the basis for the policy, saying that "expelling asylum seekers has never been about public health."

The new reporting came days after over 100 groups urged the Biden administration to drop the policy.

"Title 42 expulsions have nothing to do with protecting public health and are not necessary to protect the public from the spread of Covid-19," they wrote to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic," they wrote, "public health experts, the UN Refugee Agency, and other humanitarian advocates have demonstrated that it is possible to protect public health and ensure access to asylum simultaneously. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) objected to the use of Title 42 for mass expulsions of migrants and confirmed such expulsions lacked a valid public health basis. Your chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has himself stated that immigrants are 'absolutely not' driving a Covid-19 outbreak and that expelling migrants is not a solution to an outbreak."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
School

Economists Say Raise Pay to Solve Public School Staffing Crisis

"This moment of crisis for the country's schools," says the co-author of a new report, "could be a turning point."

Kenny Stancil ·

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with staffers.

Progressive Lawmakers Back Union Push by Hill Staffers

With low pay and toxic work environments in many offices, said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Congress "sounds like a perfect place for a union."

Julia Conley ·

Demonstrators urge President Joe Biden to cancel student debt.

Biden Education Dept. Reverses on Student Debt Case After Reporting Stirred Outrage

"This is why we have to support journalism," one reporter said of The Daily Poster's work exposing the administration's attempt to "overturn a key legal victory for borrowers."

Jessica Corbett ·

Title 42 policy continues to punish immigrants

'Unnecessary and Irresponsible': Biden Slammed for Continuation of Trump-Era Deportation Policy

"Expelling asylum seekers has never been about public health," said one immigrant rights group.

Andrea Germanos ·

HRW Report Reveals 'Huge Toll' of US Border Policy on 20,000+ Children

"The Biden administration is knowingly leaving children in harm's way. The administration should immediately resume winding down Remain in Mexico and give everybody a fair shot at seeking asylum at U.S. borders."

Brett Wilkins ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.