'All You Need to Know': Here Are the 210 House Republicans—and Two Democrats—Who Voted to Deny Struggling Nation Covid-19 Relief

"When we voted to raise the minimum wage this morning," said Democratic Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr., "every single Republican (210-of-210) voted no."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during his weekly news conference in the Capitol in Washington on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Every single member of the GOP House caucus, joined by two Democrats, voted against a sweeping Covid-19 relief package early Saturday morning. (Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Though House Democrats in the end had the votes to assure final passage of a sweeping Covid-19 relief package overnight—securing approval with a final 219-212 tally—it was the Republican Party membership in total lockstep, joined by two lonely members of the majority party, that voted to deny struggling American families, frontline workers, state governments, local communities, small businesses, and the nation's schools and public health system nearly $2 trillion in urgent assistance to stabilize the economy, beat back the pandemic, and ensure solid footing for a robust recovery.

The two Democrats who sided with the GOP were Rep. Jared Golden, who represents Maine's 2nd District, and Rep. Kurt Shrader, who represents Oregon's 5th District. Direct from the roll call:

golden_schrader.png

In a statement, Golden called the third round of direct stimulus payments to households in his state and nationwide "a waste" of resources and justified his "no" vote as being fiscally responsible as he fearmongered over the deficit by saying at "some point" the bill for the relief spending authorized by Congress over the last year to stem the damage caused by one of the worst pandemics to hit the nation (and the world) in over a hundred years "has to come due." The "no" vote did not go over well with many Maine voters:

For his part, and as of this writing, Schrader neither posted the justification for his vote on social media nor issued a statement via his congressional website. But while the two Democrats were the clear outliers in their party, the GOP proved that they are united in opposition to an increase in the federal minimum wage for American workers and the slate of far-reaching public health and economic rescue efforts included in the bill.

Here are the 210 Republicans—every single member of the GOP caucus—who voted against:

AderholtState: Nay
AllenState:Nay
AmodeiState:Nay
ArmstrongState:Nay
ArringtonState:Nay
BabinState:Nay
BaconState:Nay
BairdState:Nay
BaldersonState:Nay
BanksState:Nay
BarrState:Nay
BentzState:Nay
BergmanState:Nay
Bice (OK)State:Nay
BiggsState:Nay
BilirakisState:Nay
Bishop (NC)State:Nay
BoebertState:Nay
BostState:Not Voting
BradyState:Nay
BrooksState:Nay
BuchananState:Nay
BuckState:Nay
BucshonState:Nay
BuddState:Nay
BurchettState:Nay
BurgessState:Nay
CalvertState:Nay
CammackState:Nay
CarlState:Nay
Carter (GA)State:Nay
Carter (TX)State:Nay
CawthornState:Nay
ChabotState:Nay
CheneyState:Nay
ClineState:Nay
CloudState:Nay
ClydeState:Nay
ColeState:Nay
ComerState:Nay
CrawfordState:Nay
CrenshawState:Nay
CurtisState:Nay
DavidsonState:Nay
Davis, RodneyState:Nay
DesJarlaisState:Nay
Diaz-BalartState:Nay
DonaldsState:Nay
DuncanState:Nay
DunnState:Nay
EmmerState:Nay
EstesState:Nay
FallonState:Nay
FeenstraState:Nay
FergusonState:Nay
FischbachState:Nay
FitzgeraldState:Nay
FitzpatrickState:Nay
FleischmannState:Nay
FortenberryState:Nay
FoxxState:Nay
Franklin, C. ScottState:Nay
FulcherState:Nay
GaetzState:Nay
GallagherState:Nay
GarbarinoState:Nay
Garcia (CA)State:Nay
GibbsState:Nay
GimenezState:Nay
GohmertState:Nay
Gonzales, TonyState:Nay
Gonzalez (OH)State:Nay
Good (VA)State:Nay
Gooden (TX)State:Nay
GosarState:Nay
GrangerState:Nay
Graves (LA)State:Nay
Graves (MO)State:Nay
Green (TN)State:Nay
Greene (GA)State:Nay
GriffithState:Nay
GrothmanState:Nay
GuestState:Nay
GuthrieState:Nay
HagedornState:Nay
HarrisState:Nay
HarshbargerState:Nay
HartzlerState:Nay
HernState:Nay
HerrellState:Nay
Herrera BeutlerState:Nay
Hice (GA)State:Nay
Higgins (LA)State:Nay
HillState:Nay
HinsonState:Nay
HollingsworthState:Nay
HudsonState:Nay
HuizengaState:Nay
IssaState:Nay
JacksonState:Nay
Jacobs (NY)State:Nay
Johnson (LA)State:Nay
Johnson (OH)State:Nay
Johnson (SD)State:Nay
JordanState:Nay
Joyce (OH)State:Nay
Joyce (PA)State:Nay
KatkoState:Nay
KellerState:Nay
Kelly (MS)State:Nay
Kelly (PA)State:Nay
Kim (CA)State:Nay
KinzingerState:Nay
KustoffState:Nay
LaHoodState:Nay
LaMalfaState:Nay
LambornState:Nay
LattaState:Nay
LaTurnerState:Nay
LeskoState:Nay
LongState:Nay
LoudermilkState:Nay
LucasState:Nay
LuetkemeyerState:Nay
MaceState:Nay
MalliotakisState:Nay
MannState:Nay
MassieState:Nay
MastState:Nay
McCarthyState:Nay
McCaulState:Nay
McClainState:Nay
McClintockState:Nay
McHenryState:Nay
McKinleyState:Nay
MeijerState:Nay
MeuserState:Nay
Miller (IL)State:Nay
Miller (WV)State:Nay
Miller-MeeksState:Nay
MoolenaarState:Nay
MooneyState:Nay
Moore (AL)State:Nay
Moore (UT)State:Nay
MullinState:Nay
Murphy (NC)State:Nay
NehlsState:Nay
NewhouseState:Nay
NormanState:Nay
NunesState:Nay
ObernolteState:Nay
OwensState:Nay
PalazzoState:Nay
PalmerState:Nay
PenceState:Nay
PerryState:Nay
PflugerState:Nay
PoseyState:Nay
ReedState:Nay
ReschenthalerState:Nay
Rice (SC)State:Nay
Rodgers (WA)State:Nay
Rogers (AL)State:Nay
Rogers (KY)State:Nay
RoseState:Nay
RosendaleState:Nay
RouzerState:Nay
RoyState:Nay
RutherfordState:Nay
SalazarState:Nay
ScaliseState:Nay
SchweikertState:Nay
Scott, AustinState:Nay
SessionsState:Nay
SimpsonState:Nay
Smith (MO)State:Nay
Smith (NE)State:Nay
Smith (NJ)State:Nay
SmuckerState:Nay
SpartzState:Nay
StauberState:Nay
SteelState:Nay
StefanikState:Nay
SteilState:Nay
SteubeState:Nay
StewartState:Nay
StiversState:Nay
TaylorState:Nay
TenneyState:Nay
Thompson (PA)State:Nay
TiffanyState:Nay
TimmonsState:Nay
TurnerState:Nay
UptonState:Nay
ValadaoState:Nay
Van DrewState:Nay
Van DuyneState:Nay
WagnerState:Nay
WalbergState:Nay
WalorskiState:Nay
WaltzState:Nay
Weber (TX)State:Nay
Webster (FL)State:Nay
WenstrupState:Nay
WestermanState:Nay
Williams (TX)State:Nay
Wilson (SC)State:Nay
WittmanState:Nay
WomackState:Nay
YoungState:Nay
ZeldinState:Nay

"Early this morning," tweeted former labor secretary Robert Reich on Saturady, "just 15 days before jobless aid runs out for tens of millions during the worst pandemic in a century, the House voted 219-212 to pass Biden's American Rescue Plan. Every single House Republican voted against it. All you need to know."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

