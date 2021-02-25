'Unimaginably Cruel': Bigot Marjorie Taylor Greene Hangs Anti-Trans Sign Across From Office of Marie Newman—Whose Daughter Is Trans

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene escalated her grotesque and bigoted attack on the entire transgender community Wednesday by hanging an anti-trans sign outside of her office door directly across from the workplace of Democratic Rep. Marie Newman, whose daughter is trans.

After Newman put up a trans pride flag outside of her office Wednesday afternoon following Greene's House floor speech attacking trans people and the Equality Act—legislation that would bar discrimination against people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity—the Georgia Republican responded later in the evening by posting on the wall in the congressional hallway a sign that reads, "There are TWO genders: Male & Female. Trust The Science!"

Greene proceeded to tweet a video of her hanging up the sign, declaring that she wants Newman to "look at it every time she opens her door"—a message that was met with revulsion, outrage, and additional demands for her removal from Congress.

"Sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel," Rep. Sean Castor (D-Ill.) said late Wednesday. "This hate is exactly why the Equality Act is necessary and what we must protect Rep. Marie Newman's daughter and all our LGBTQ+ loved ones against."

Guardian columnist Owen Jones tweeted in response to Greene's video that "there's something particularly ghoulish and cruel about anti-trans activists."

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

Greene put the sign up hours after she specifically targeted Newman's daughter on Twitter, referring to her as Newman's "biological son."

"Trans kids have a higher risk of attempting suicide because they so often encounter people who deny their humanity," responded the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), an LGBTQ advocacy organization. "We are sending our love to Rep. Marie Newman and her daughter."

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) echoed HRC's message of support for Newman and her daughter, tweeting that Greene's "ugly, bigoted" behavior is "absolutely beyond the pale."

"Rep. Marie Newman's daughter deserves our colleagues' support, and has mine," said Beyer. "Nobody deserves to be treated that way."

There’s no lower low than going after someone’s kids. What a horrible performance by Congress’ worst transphobic conspiracy theorist. Stay (Q)lassy, Marjorie. I stand with you, @RepMarieNewman. https://t.co/WmuPNVi3NE — Rep. Jennifer Wexton (@RepWexton) February 25, 2021

In an emotional and personal speech earlier this week, Newman said she supports the Equality Act "on behalf of the millions of Americans who continue to be denied housing, education, public services and much, much more because they identify as members of the LGBTQ community."

"Americans like my own daughter, who years ago bravely came out to her parents as transgender," said Newman. "I knew from that day on, my daughter would be living in a nation where in most of its states, she could be discriminated against, merely because of who she is. And yet, it was still the happiest day of my life. And my daughter has found her authentic self."

"As any mother would, I swore that I would fight to ensure this country changes for the better," Newman continued. "Without the Equality Act, this nation will never live up to its principles of freedom and equality. I'm voting yes on the Equality Act for Evie Newman—my daughter and the strongest, bravest person I know."

Watch: