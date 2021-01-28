Published on
by

'Kevin McCarthy Answers to These QAnon Members': AOC Rips Republicans for Embracing Violence, Misogyny, and Racism

"No consequences means that they condone it."

by
0 Comments
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks at a press conference at Corona Plaza in Queens on April 14, 2020 in New York City.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks at a press conference at Corona Plaza in Queens on April 14, 2020 in New York City. (Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York late Wednesday offered a damning assessment of the state of the Republican Party in the wake of Donald Trump's departure from the White House, warning that the GOP's ongoing refusal to condemn—and ready embrace of—the violent right-wing forces that the former president animated is "extremely dangerous" for the country.

"There are no consequences in the Republican caucus for violence," Ocasio-Cortez, a frequent target of deranged right-wing threats, said in an appearance on MSNBC Wednesday night. "No consequences for racism. No consequences for misogyny. No consequences for insurrection. And no consequences means that they condone it. It means that that silence is acceptance."

Far from distancing themselves from the most extreme elements of Trump's base now that he's out of power, Republicans are still attempting to wield those violent and racist forces for political gain, said Ocasio-Cortez. On Tuesday, all but five Republican senators voted to dismiss the upcoming impeachment trial against Trump, which will decide whether the former president is convicted for inciting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The New York Democrat on Wednesday explicitly called out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for refusing to hold his members accountable for their behavior, including their complicity in the January 6 mob assault. "Kevin McCarthy answers to these QAnon members of Congress, not the other way around," Ocasio-Cortez argued, referring to the far-right conspiracy theory that some Republican lawmakers have espoused and backed.

"We are now away from acting out of fealty to their president that they had in the Oval Office, and now we are talking about fealty to white supremacist organizations as a political tool," the congresswoman continued. "We really, really need to ask ourselves what they are evolving into, because this is no longer a party of limited government. This is about something much more nefarious."

Watch:

Ocasio-Cortez's comments came days after CNN reported that freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) "repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians"—including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)—prior to her election to Congress last November.

"Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, frequently posted far-right extremist and debunked conspiracy theories on her page, including the baseless QAnon conspiracy which casts former President Donald Trump in an imagined battle against a sinister cabal of Democrats and celebrities who abuse children," according to CNN.

In response to the new reporting, Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) warned that Greene's "very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government" and said he plans to introduce a resolution to expel the Georgia Republican from the House.

"Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell," Gomez said in a statement Wednesday. "I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Republican Party, US Congress