'Have They Ever Had a Job Before?' Cori Bush Tears Into Republicans for Evading Metal Detectors to Enter House Chamber

Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush late Tuesday suggested that some of her House Republican colleagues find a different line of work after several GOP lawmakers refused to walk through metal detectors established as a precautionary measure in the wake of the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol last week by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters.

"If they won't abide by the simple things that this job calls for, then go find another one."

—Rep. Cori Bush

"First of all, we're talking about your job. Let's just look at it from the most basic level: If you work at McDonald's, you have to wear the uniform or you're not working today," the Missouri Democrat said in an appearance on MSNBC. "I don't know, have they ever had a job before?"

"To say that this is against your rights, do you rush through and not go through the metal detectors when you're trying to get on a plane? Like that's a bunch of bullcrap," said Bush, the lead sponsor of a resolution that aims to expel GOP lawmakers for inciting the attack on the Capitol. "That is them trying to push the limits as far as they can. We have congressmembers who have said that they want to carry their guns on the floor, on the House floor... This is where we should feel safe, but you're bringing your guns to the office building. I don't feel safe around that. Many people don't feel safe with that."

In a tweet late Tuesday echoing the message of her interview, Bush wrote that "if you work at McDonald's and you don't wear the uniform, you don't work that day."

"If you won't abide by the rules of this job," Bush added, "go find another one."

Watch Bush's MSNBC appearance:

.@CoriBush to her colleagues in Congress who refused to go through metal detectors: "If they want a bye for the simple things this job calls for, then go find another one." pic.twitter.com/WyxZRth8vd





— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) January 13, 2021

Bush's remarks came after Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Louie Gohmert (Texas), Steve Stivers (Ohio), Larry Bucshon (Ind.), Van Taylor (Texas), and others on Tuesday complained about or evaded metal detectors put in place following last week's deadly attack on the Capitol Building.

"Boebert, a newly elected member who vowed in a viral video to carry a gun in the Capitol, was seen in an apparent dispute with police over going through the metal detector," NBC News reported. "Taylor refused to pass through the metal detector and argued with officers about it."

New procedures in the House require us to go through a magnetometer before entering the floor. All because a new Republican member wants to carry heat onto the floor. Well, no surprise—5 Republican law and order members set off the magnetometer and then refused to be wanded. — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 13, 2021

The metal detectors were installed outside of the House chamber after Democratic lawmakers raised the need for Capitol Police to take precautions against "all these members who were in league with the insurrectionists who love to carry their guns," as one unnamed Democrat told HuffPost earlier this week.

"Regular Americans have to go through a metal detector when they enter an airport. They don't scream and whine at police officers or have to be restrained," Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) tweeted Tuesday. "Children across the country have to do this to get into school and they handle it more maturely than members of Congress."