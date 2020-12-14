From 'Alternative Facts' to 'Alternate Electors': Stephen Miller Pushes Absurd New Strategy in Face of Trump Loss

"As we speak, today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we're going to send those results up to Congress."

That's what senior White House adviser Stephen Miller said Monday morning in an appearance on Fox News, a clear signal that President Donald Trump and his allies do not intend to let the Electoral College vote stop them from carrying on their attempt to override the democratic will of U.S. voters who handed President-elect Joe Biden a resounding victory.

Miller claimed that his so-called alternate elector strategy "will ensure that all of our legal remedies remain open. That means that if we win these cases in the courts, that we can direct that the alternate slate of electors be certified."

Even as official electors in all 50 states met Monday—some under frightening circumstances thanks to right-wing threats of violence—to certify Biden as the winner, Miller "brushed off the idea that the Electoral College vote marked any kind of end to the process," The Hill reported.

"The only date in the Constitution is January 20. So we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election," Miller told the hosts and viewers of "Fox and Friends."

Miller indicated that Trump supporters will act as "alternates" in a handful of contested states, including Georgia, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, to submit their own, unofficial results. Should the Trump campaign succeed in overturning the outcome in any of those states, Miller said, the alternate electors could then be recognized by Congress. Nothing in the Constitution or state electoral processes allows for such an "alternate" slate of electors. Miller also raised the idea of state legislatures stepping in to overturn the results or of Congress interceding.

News broke Monday afternoon that Georgia Republicans did exactly what Miller said they would do—meeting at the state capitol to select an alternate set of pro-Trump electors to send to Congress even though Georgia Democrats are sending an official slate of Biden electors to Washington, D.C.

In response to this development, journalist Walker Bragman tweeted: "They're actively attempting a coup."

David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia GOP, attempted to justify the move, saying that "Republican nominees for presidential elector met today at noon at the state capitol... [to] cast their votes for president and vice president... because the president's lawsuit contesting the Georgia election is still pending."

"Had we not meet today and cast our votes, the president's pending election contest would have been effectively mooted," Shafer added. "Our action today preserves his rights under Georgia law."

Despite the shenanigans promoted by Miller and executed by state Republicans, Georgia's 16 electors early Monday afternoon cast their official votes for Biden.

Although Trump has been unsuccessful in challenging the election results in the courts—losing dozens of legal cases while all 50 states certified the integrity of the vote—observers have warned that the president's incessant and unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud have done substantial damage to American democracy.

According to the Washington Post, only 27 out of 249 congressional Republicans have acknowledged Biden's victory. Moreover, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey revealed that three-quarters of GOP voters do not believe Biden is the legitimate winner.

"It's extremely stupid," Bragman said of the ongoing coup attempt. "But that is what it is and it's beyond troubling."