With Baseless Claims of 'Irregularities,' 100+ House Republicans Sign Onto Texas Lawsuit to Overturn Election Results

More than 100 House Republicans on Thursday signed an amicus in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit that aims to overturn the results of the 2020 election, in what one GOP lawyer called the latest sign that President Donald Trump has "corroded" the party he's led for four years.

Powerful House members including Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.); ranking of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.); and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the incoming Republican Study chairman, are among those who signed the amicus brief.

The document states that the members are concerned "that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections."

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday to the U.S. Supreme Court, baselessly claims that the results of the election in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are illegitimate and calls on the high court to delay certification of the results, which is scheduled for next week.

Trump's numerous previous attempts in the states to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's decisive victory have failed.

In Pennsylvania the president has claimed that 680,000 votes were counted without proper oversight from poll watchers, but the state Supreme Court ruled last month that election officials did not violate the law when they limited how close poll watchers could be to the people processing ballots. The U.S. Court of Appeals also rejected the Republican Party's claim that all ballots received after election day should be disqualified.

In Michigan, the campaign dropped a lawsuit to block the certification of results in Wayne County, where Detroit is located. Trump's legal team presented hundreds of pages of poll-watchers' affidavits which alleged fraud, but described only loud noises and other unpleasant experiences at vote-counting centers.

Despite the fact that Biden has been declared the winner in the key states after numerous recounts, attorneys general from 18 red states on Thursday also signed onto Paxton's lawsuit.

Prominent Republican lawyer Ben Ginsburg was among those this week who said the Texas lawsuit is destined to fail.

"I think there's no basis for it. I don't think the Supreme Court, for an instant, will consider taking up this case," Ginsberg told CNN. "What it shows you, I think... is that how far the Republican party has sort of corroded in basic beliefs under Donald Trump in this area."

Greg Greene of Planned Parenthood Action wrote Thursday that the House Republican members expressed support for the suit even as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) continued to stonewall meaningful progress on helping struggling Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Americans die every few seconds of a rampant disease. Millions face joblessness, foreclosure, or eviction. Yet the Senate Republican leader says no to voting on aid—and 100 House Republicans are focused today on insisting the election was rigged. Dismal times. https://t.co/uVQ9woMpSX — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) December 10, 2020

