"What's Your Voting Plan?" Organizers Urge Americans to Get #VoteReady on National Voter Registration Day

As the U.S. marked the eighth annual National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, advocacy groups focused on issues ranging from reproductive rights and the climate crisis to immigrant and voting rights urged the public to ensure they are registered to vote in the November 3 general election and have a plan to make sure their voice is heard.

With partners such as the Democracy Fund, the League of Women Voters, and Voto Latino, the organizers behind National Voter Registration Day aim to register hundreds of thousands of first-time voters and ensure they're ready to cast their ballots in an election in which polling places are expected to face volunteer shortages, many Americans will be voting by mail for the first time, and President Donald Trump has launched a months-long misinformation campaign.

"Covid has definitely made this a #NationalVoterRegistrationDay unlike any other, but our partner organizations (including campuses) are doing everything from masking up for socially distant registration events to using Zoom events to get folks vote-ready," the organization wrote on social media.

The hashtag #VoteReady went viral on Twitter, with advocates urging users to double check that they are registered to vote where they live, even if they think they already are.

"Did you know that many states 'purged' their voter rolls, kicking registered voters off without even letting them know?" tweeted writer and podcast host Rebecca Nagle. "Oklahoma, where I live, did that."

Did you know that many states "purged" their voter rolls, kicking registered voters off without even letting them know? Oklahoma, where I live, did that. So even if u *think* you're registered, double check here: https://t.co/VDBWa9548q#VoteReady #NationalVoterRegistrationDay — Rebecca Nagle (@rebeccanagle) September 22, 2020

After urging voters to make sure their friends as well as their "second cousins, neighbors, ex, dentist, and enemies" were registered to vote, Washington's Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, whose state has conducted elections entirely by mail since 2011, counseled first-time mail-in or absentee voters.

"Simple, safe and secure—even during a pandemic," Inslee tweeted.

Once you register, here’s what to expect: - Your ballot will arrive in the mail (mid-October)

- You vote

A - You put your ballot back in the mail - no stamp required

OR

B - You take it to a ballot drop box Simple, safe and secure - even during a pandemic. #VoteReady https://t.co/8YP5qdkb2B — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) September 22, 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic in its sixth month, registered voters in a majority of states this year will either have mail-in ballots automatically mailed to them or will be able to apply for an absentee ballot without providing a reason for needing one.

Amid concerns about the Trump administration's sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service and Trump's baseless attacks on the validity of a vote-by-mail system, some advocates are promoting their plans to cast their ballots in person ahead of Election Day on November 3.

Days before National Voter Registration Day, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged Americans to develop their "voting plan" for 2020, and shared her own—kicking off a social media trend.

I am voting early and in person. What’s your voting plan? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 20, 2020

I’m voting via my mailed ballot here in California the day I get it, and dropping it off in person at my county board of elections. What’s your voting plan? https://t.co/VS0eiozqLF — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) September 20, 2020

Going to my local clerk's office and voting there while getting a list of all the satellite locations to share with my residents. What's your voting plan? https://t.co/uO7Q7jbzcG SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Never Miss a Beat. Get our best delivered to your inbox.





— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 20, 2020

I am voting early and in person so I can work the polls on November 3rd! What’s your voting plan? https://t.co/qdVZT6s5Qk — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) September 20, 2020

I’ll be voting early and in person on the @NYWFP line! Then brunch. What’s your voting plan? — Tiffany Cabán (@tiffany_caban) September 20, 2020

On the National Voter Registration Day website, organizers shared a wealth of resources for first-time voters and anyone who wants to develop a plan to vote.

Visitors to the site can look up information about what they'll find on their ballots, request a mail-in ballot and find out if their state is one of 39 where they can track their ballot after mailing it, verify their polling location, and sign up to be a poll worker.

"America is facing a record shortage of poll workers this year due to the coronavirus," said Power the Polls, an initiative to recruit poll workers. "Our democracy depends on ordinary people who make sure elections run smoothly and everyone's vote is counted. You can make sure we have a safe, fair, efficient election for all."

Organizations including Planned Parenthood, the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights Under Law, and the Sunrise Movement—which on Monday launched an initiative to engage young voters in swing states via phone- and text-banking and a massive "postcards to voters" campaign—joined the call for all voters to develop voting plans and ensure they are registered.

RBG fought for the rights, freedoms, and health of people across the country — and now everything she fought for is on the ballot. This National Registration Day, make sure you’re ready to vote: https://t.co/nvPfFvagU1 #AllRise https://t.co/mE4syVO9c7 — Planned Parenthood Action - Text WeDecide to 22422 (@PPact) September 22, 2020

Too much is at stake to sit on the sidelines. On #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, register to VOTE (https://t.co/Yjk8tTBf3K). Then make a voting plan (https://t.co/4Du7GLuCaq), take the census (https://t.co/1UTjxmMHw9), become a poll worker (https://t.co/dmRZxtEOwS). Let's do it. pic.twitter.com/jvtPk4Wam6 — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) September 22, 2020

Our generation has the power to transform American politics forever. We now have electoral trainings available for those looking to learn swing state strategy or how to get out the vote and elect progressive leaders in your area! Sign up now! https://t.co/cthk1RrtI7 — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) September 22, 2020

Planned Parenthood Votes also launched an ad campaign in battleground states focusing on Trump's plan to name a new Supreme Court justice ahead of the election.

"This is the fight of our lives for tens of millions of people across the country," said Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes. "A week after the election, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could dismantle the Affordable Care Act, the biggest advance for sexual and reproductive health in a generation. Seventeen abortion-related cases are one step away from the Supreme Court. That and so much more is at stake."

"If we are to protect Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy, our health, and our rights, we must kick Donald Trump out of office and take back the Senate," she added. "Planned Parenthood Votes and our supporters will not rest until we do."