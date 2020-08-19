90 House Democrats Demand USPS Board of Governors Immediately Remove DeJoy Over Postal Service Sabotage

A group of 90 House Democrats on Wednesday demanded that the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors immediately remove Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, arguing that his vow to suspend recently imposed mail service changes does nothing to undo his conflicts of interest or the damage he's already done to the nation's most popular government institution.

"Mr. DeJoy has used his time as Postmaster General to sabotage the United States Postal Service (USPS) and he must be removed immediately to protect this critical institution," the Democratic lawmakers wrote in a letter to the board.

"Despite recent claims by Mr. DeJoy that implementation of certain changes may be delayed, he has already done considerable damage to the institution and we believe his conflicts of interest are insurmountable," reads the letter, which was led by Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Katherine Clark (D-Mass.).

As Common Dreams previously reported, the Board of Governors unanimously appointed DeJoy—a major Republican donor to President Donald Trump—in May despite his potential conflicts of interest and complete lack of experience working for the Postal Service.

"Mr. DeJoy holds a significant investment in his former company, XPO Logistics, a USPS contractor," the lawmakers wrote. "Since becoming Postmaster General, he has also invested tens of thousands of dollars in stock options in another USPS contractor and competitor. Both investments represent tremendous conflict of interest. We cannot trust that Mr. DeJoy will act in the best interest of the USPS or the people who rely on it."

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 'suspension' of policies does not reverse his destructive actions to the USPS or change his countless conflict of interests.@RepKClark & I led 90 Dems demanding he be removed immediately. pic.twitter.com/btYZCB8Mws — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) August 19, 2020

Read the full letter: