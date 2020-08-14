To Halt Fascist March With Progressive Power, Sanders and Omar to Host 'United Against Trump' Town Hall at DNC Convention

As the Democrats gear up to unseat President Donald Trump this fall, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will join forces with Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and a coalition of progressive organizations to host a virtual town hall next week during the Democratic National Convention. "There are rare and crucial times in history when a united front for a general election is profoundly necessary to halt and roll back fascistic momentum," Norman Soloman, national director of RootsAction.org and a Sanders delegate to the 2020 convention told Common Dreams. "This is clearly one of those times."

The event will feature Sanders, Omar, and a panel of progressive organizers as well as Heather Booth, Joe Biden's campaign director of progressive and senior outreach.

Join @BernieSanders and over a dozen powerful national progressive organizations to lay out our plan to win in November 2020. https://t.co/kcuFsLK9nD — CPD Action (@CPDAction) August 12, 2020

Sanders, Omar and event organizers hope to rally progressive voters behind Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who joins the former vice president on the Democratic ticket.

"No progressive group was more resolute or energetic than RootsAction in critiquing and trying to defeat Joe Biden in the primaries," Solomon said. "We're not going to minimize our disagreements with Biden—which are deep and wide-ranging."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Never Miss a Beat. Get our best delivered to your inbox.







"At the same time," he added, "we're clear-eyed about the current realities and what's at stake. RootsAction has launched the Vote Trump Out campaign in swing states, where the only way to defeat Trump is to vote for Biden. We have a moral responsibility to oust Trump."

I look forward to working with Vice President Biden to help him win this campaign and to move this country forward toward economic, racial, social, and environmental justice. 3/3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 8, 2020

The town hall, Solomon said, is a way to " to push back against the power of the far-right forces aligned behind Trump."

The event—which will be streamed live on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7:00 pm EST—is sponsored by CPD Action, Peoples Action, RootsAction, Mijente, United We Dream Action, Working Families Party, Black Voters Matter Fund, Seed The Vote, Sunrise Movement, Progressive Democrats of America, Our Revolution, Make the Road Action, and more.

Sign up for the stream link here.