Ocasio-Cortez Amendment Takes Aim at 'Racist, Classist' Attack on Fair Housing by Trump

"We must hinder President Trump's efforts to segregate communities and to discriminate against Black and Brown homeowners and renters."

Protesters gather at a rally in support of bills and legislation to block evictions in Massachusetts for up to a year in front of the Massachusetts State House in Boston on July 22, 2020. (Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Two amendments introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that would stop the White House's push to override regulations aimed at reducing segregation in U.S. housing are receiving renewed attention after the congresswoman fired back at President Donald Trump Wednesday for a pair of tweets she termed "racist, classist nonsense."

"We must hinder President Trump's efforts to segregate communities and to discriminate against Black and Brown homeowners and renters," Ocasio-Cortez told Bloomberg CityLab later Wednesday. "We cannot return to the days of redlining and white flight."

Trump and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson on July 23 introduced a rule meant to roll back Obama-era rules on enforcing a key provision of the 1968 Fair Housing Act, the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing mandate. 

In order to thwart the administration's effort, Bloomberg explained:

The Bronx congresswoman has introduced a pair of amendments to an appropriations bill before Congress that would defund this rule as well as another rule before they can take effect. The legislation would prevent any federal funds from being used to implement or adopt the new rules proposed under Housing Secretary Ben Carson, effectively nullifying them.

If her amendments proceed, Ocasio-Cortez will deliver a setback to Trump, who has made housing segregation a plank in his campaign pitch to voters whom he identifies as the "Suburban Housewives of America."

As Common Dreams reported, Trump's tweets on the suburbs and fair housing Wednesday came in for substantial criticism, with critics decrying the implicit racism behind the comments. 

"This is blatant racism from the President of the United States," tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). "And it's disgusting."

