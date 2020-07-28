Published on
by

In Light of Supreme Court Ruling, ACLU Says Trump's Latest Move to Undermine DACA 'Patently Illegal'

"There is absolutely no reason for this," said immigration rights activist Erika Andiola. "Nothing. Not a legal reason. Not a political reason. Just hate."

by
0 Comments

People hold signs during a rally in support of the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in San Diego, California on June 18, 2020. (Photo: Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite a Supreme Court ruling last month blocking his attempt to end a program protecting undocumented people in the U.S. who arrived in the country as children, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will nonetheless refuse all new applications and only allow one-year renewals for existing participants while the program undergoes a review.

"This latest swift and callous action against DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] shows how much work remains," tweeted the National Immigration Law Center of the decision. "We must continue to fight back against Trump's anti-immigrant agenda."

Critics view Trump's call for a "review" and halt to new applicants as a way to subvert the high court's ruling while the White House assesses how best to further undermine the Obama-era program.

In the meantime, according to CNN:

The administration will reject all initial requests and application fees for new filings "without prejudice" to future applications.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

The administration will adjudicate all applications for renewal on a "case-by-case basis" consistent with immigration law, but will provide renewals for one year, rather than the current two years. And all applications for advanced parole "will be rejected absent extraordinary circumstances."

"This partial termination of DACA is unlawful—the Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to fully restore the program," tweeted Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas). 

The ACLU unleashed on the White House, calling the decision "patently illegal."

"The Trump administration must accept new DACA-applications AND extend legal protection for the full two years," the group said on Twitter. "Anything less is in defiance of the Supreme Court."

RAICES chief of advocacy Erika Andiola also didn't mince her words on the administration's move.

"There is absolutely no reason for this," said Andiola. "Nothing. Not a legal reason. Not a political reason. Just hate."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Immigration, US Department of Homeland Security, Donald Trump, DACA