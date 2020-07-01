Congress Urged to Repeal Program That Transfers 'Weapons of War' to Local Police

More than 90 progressive advocacy groups are calling on Congress to repeal a decades-old Pentagon program that facilitates the transfer of surplus military equipment to local police departments, a demand that gained steam in the wake of law enforcement's militaristic crackdown on nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd.

In a letter (pdf) to members of the House Armed Services Committee Wednesday, a coalition led by Demand Progress urged lawmakers to insert language ending the 1033 Program into the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2021. The letter was delivered as the committee began marking up the sprawling defense policy legislation.

"When our police forces are equipped like an occupying army, they act like one."

—Rep. Nydia Velázquez"Since [the 1033 Program's] inception, more than $7.4 billion in surplus military equipment and goods, including armored vehicles, rifles, and aircraft, have been transferred to more than 8,000 law enforcement agencies," the groups wrote. "In response to the national outrage, armored vehicles, assault weapons, and military gear once again filled our streets and communities, turning them into war zones."

"Weapons of war have absolutely no place in our communities," the groups continued. "What's more, evidence has shown that law enforcement agencies that obtain military equipment are more prone to violence."

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate introduced separate bills last month that would either end or sharply curtail the transfer of military equipment to police departments through the 1033 Program, which President Donald Trump fully restored in 2017 by rolling back Obama-era restrictions.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez's (D-N.Y.) Demilitarizing Local Law Enforcement Act, which has 14 co-sponsors in the House, would fully eliminate the 1033 Program. The legislation has been endorsed by dozens of progressive advocacy groups, including Demand Progress, Amnesty International USA, and other signatories of Wednesday's letter.

"When our police forces are equipped like an occupying army, they act like one, treating New Yorkers and the American people as an enemy force," Velázquez said in a statement last month. "The deadly consequences of this policy disproportionately affect people of color and this initiative should be scrapped, completely."

Read the full letter: