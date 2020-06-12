Research Shows 'Linking Climate Policy to Social and Economic Justice Makes It More Popular'

Amid persistent calls for a green and just recovery from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests against systemic racism and injustice, researchers on Friday detailed recent studies showing "policy packages that address the climate crisis alongside income inequality, racial injustice, and the economic crisis are more popular among voters."

The protests sparked by Minneapolis police killing George Floyd have renewed pressure on all levels of government to pursue racial justice—and not just in terms of police violence against historically marginalized groups, particularly black Americans, but also when it comes to economic and environmental injustice.

In their piece for the Washington Post, the three researchers acknowledge the current slate of urgent crises facing the country and how these crises are linked to racial inequality before detailing the results of two nationally representative public opinion studies they conducted over the past year. "The take-home message is clear," the researchers write. "Linking climate policy with social and economic reforms makes climate action more popular with the public."

Our country faces linked crises, and the public supports addressing these crises together. My research with @leahstokes and @mmildenberger: https://t.co/B7UlI4FDqS — Parrish Bergquist (@ParrishB) June 12, 2020

One example of this policymaking approach that the researchers highlight is the Green New Deal resolution introduced in February 2019 by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). The resolution calls for tackling "the existential threat posed by climate change" through a 10-year shift to 100% clean energy that ensures a just transition for workers and frontline communities, in part by creating millions of new, well-paying jobs.

The researchers behind the studies and Post piece are Parrish Bergquist—a postdoctoral researcher at the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and an incoming assistant professor of public policy at Georgetown University—along with Matto Mildenberger and Leah Stokes, who are both assistant professors of political science at the University of California at Santa Barbara and have each published books on climate policymaking.

In a tweet about the Post piece Friday, Stokes reiterated their finding that "linking climate policy to social and economic justice makes it more popular" and drew attention to the resolution from Ocasio-Cortez and Markey, writing that it turns out they "had a really popular idea when they proposed the Green New Deal."

The public wants a Green New Deal.

The public wants green stimulus.

The public wants to address inequality. How do I know? We asked them. The question is: will Congress listen? My latest with @ParrishB + @mmildenberger in @washingtonpost. https://t.co/lRc1XVjUQ0 — Leah Stokes (@leahstokes) June 12, 2020

The first study—detailed in a peer-reviewed, open access paper published last month in Environmental Research Letters—surveyed 2,476 Americans online last summer. Some respondents reviewed climate packages that included social or economic programs while others reviewed packages with only climate policies.

"We found unambiguous evidence that Americans support the key idea behind the Green New Deal: addressing climate change alongside economic and social problems," the researchers write in the Post. As they explain: