Warren Tops MoveOn Survey for Preferred Biden VP Pick

Sen. Elizabeth Warren emerged as the top preference to be Joe Biden's vice president on the Democratic ticket in a new poll of progressive group MoveOn's members.

According to the results of the survey, released Wednesday, 73% of the progressive advocacy group's members would be more likely to vote for Biden if he chooses former presidential contender Warren (D-Mass.) as his running mate. That figure includes 53% of members who said they'd be much more likely to vote for Biden with Warren as veep.

Other potential vice president nominees who drew strong support from MoveOn members were former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Abrams and Harris—another of Biden's former rivals in the Democratic presidential race—both nabbed 66% of support from MoveOn members.

In addition to Abrams, Harris, and Warren, MoveOn asked its members about nine other potential nominees: Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), Sen.Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto )D-Nev.), Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The group chose only women in light of Biden's March vow to choose a female running mate.

Support for Abrams, Harris, and Warren "was significantly higher than for others," said MoveOn.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Never Miss a Beat. Get our best delivered to your inbox.







Warren also came out ahead in a separate recent MoveOn poll in which respondents were asked about their first choice for a vice president. The Massachusetts Democrat was favored by 41% of respondents, far ahead of second place Abrams and Harris, who each nabbed 13%.

Warren has already indicated she'd be open to serving as VP, telling MSNBC last month she'd say yes if Biden asked her to be on the ticket.

That comment came a month after Warren suggested Biden was not the best presidential choice for the party because he would "not meet this moment."

"Nominating someone who wants to restore the world before Donald Trump, when the status quo has been leaving more and more people behind for decades, is a big risk for our party and our country," she said.

Warren has since endorsed Biden.