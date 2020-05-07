'The Problem Is Systemic': Over 200 Artists and Scientists Dare World to Envision a Different Post-Covid Future

Over 200 artists and scientists issued a demand to world leaders that the planet's leaders not attempt to "go back to normal" after the coronavirus pandemic passes, calling for substantive and swift action to address the climate crisis, consumerism, and economic inequality in the wake of the crisis.

"Adjustments are not enough," the group says in a letter published Wednesday in France's Le Monde newspaper. "The problem is systemic."

"We believe it is unthinkable to 'go back to normal'." 200 stars & scientists unite to call for change post #COVID19. They're asking us to rethink our economies & consumption habits for the health of people & planet. Read the letter via @lemondefrhttps://t.co/cICngHOCLO — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) May 6, 2020

The letter, written by actress Juliette Binoche and astrophysicist Aurélien Barrau, calls for a "radical transformation" in how the world works and to address the oncoming climate crisis with the urgency it deserves. The letter was signed by artists and activists like Javier Bardem, Naomi Klein, Vandana Shiva, Barbra Streisand, Joaquin Phoenix, and Sting as well as scientists and economists like Carlo Rovelli, Muhammad Yunus, and Xuan Thuan Trinh.

As the letter explains:

The ongoing ecological catastrophe is a meta-crisis: the massive extinction of life on Earth is no longer in doubt, and all indicators point to a direct existential threat. Unlike a pandemic, however severe, a global ecological collapse will have immeasurable consequences.

"Pollution, climate change, and the destruction of our remaining natural zones has brought the world to a breaking point," says the letter.

Read the letter in full and the list of signatories below: