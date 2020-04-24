AOC Takes Brave, Lonely Stand Against 'Unconscionable' Covid-19 Relief Package That Doesn't Sufficiently Help Those Hurt the Most

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was the sole Democrat to vote against a $484 billion coronavirus relief package passed Thursday, a move that earned her progressive praise for being "the conscience of the caucus right now."

.@AOC is fighting with incredible courage and determination to deliver relief for millions of people going through hell right now amid so many excuses from Washington. #PutPeopleFirst https://t.co/sEOU41gJmF — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) April 23, 2020

The legislation in question, known colloquially as COVID 3.5, easily passed the chamber in a 388 - 5 vote and is headed to President Donald Trump's desk. Ocasio Cortez said the measure failed to address the needs of working families and those most affected by the coronavirus crisis.

"My concern is that we are giving away the farm," Ocasio-Cortez, whose New York district has been ravaged by the coronavirus, told reporters after the vote. "I cannot go back to my communities and tell them to just wait for CARES four because we have now passed three, four pieces of legislation that's related to coronavirus. And every time it's the next one, the next one, the next one, and my constituents are dying."

The youth-led Sunrise Movement welcomed Ocasio-Cortez's nay vote. "We are so grateful for the unapologetic moral clarity and political courage of @AOC in this moment," the group said on Twitter, adding, "When will @HouseDemocrats use their leverage to fight for us?"

"This package is not enough," Sunrise said. "We need a #PeoplesBailout that will #PutPeopleFirst."

Indivisible also praised the freshman lawmaker's vote. Echoing Ocasio-Cortez, Indivisible called the latest legislative package not a win but rather "an abdication of Congress' responsibility to meet the moment that we're facing as a nation."

So, for now, we'll wait until the next package for real relief. Like we waited the last time. And the last time. This is why we joined with 21 progressive groups to send a letter to the House demanding that they take the #PeoplesAgendaPledge. Read it: https://t.co/LgdexuKYWS SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Progressive independent media doesn’t exist without support from its readers. There’s no way around it. No ads. No billionaires. Just the people who believe in this mission and our work. If you believe the survival of independent media is vital to do the kind of watchdog journalism that a healthy democracy requires, please support non-profit Common Dreams today:



— Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) April 23, 2020 First, keep people on payrolls. Stop mass layoffs and preserve employment relationships for all biz, including small biz. Ensure federal $ go to workers and small businesses, not enriching CEOs and Wall Street. — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) April 23, 2020 Third, protect public health. Full health coverage for all COVID-19 care and protections for all frontline workers, including a mandatory OSHA standard. — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) April 23, 2020 This is what people need right now -- and we expect our members of Congress to fight like hell for it. Period. Demand your representative take the #PeoplesAgendaPledge here (and let us know how it goes -- we're tracking their responses). https://t.co/hL9buL2Vih — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) April 23, 2020

Ahead of the vote, Ocasio-Cortez outlined her opposition to the measure in a floor speech.

"We have to fight to fund hospitals, fighting to fund testing. That is what we're fighting for in this bill," she said. "It is unconscionable. If you had urgency, you would legislate like rent was due on May 1 and make sure we include rent and mortgage relief for our constituents."