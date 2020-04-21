Published on
by

WATCH: Bernie Sanders Holds Virtual Town Hall With Postal Union Leaders on How to Save USPS

"The Post Office will likely run out of money sometime between July and September of this year. If they run out of money, then the people lose the service."

by
0 Comments

A mailman wearing a mask and gloves loads a postal truck with packages at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location in Washington, D.C. on April 16, 2020. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday evening will hold a virtual town hall with the leaders of America's top postal unions to discuss how to save the U.S. Postal Service as the popular government institution faces the possibility of total collapse without a rapid infusion of funding from Congress.

"The situation is absolutely dire," Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU), told New York magazine in an interview last week.

The USPS has been hit hard by the sharp decline in mail volume caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The Postal Service also remains shackled by a congressional mandate requiring the agency to prefund its retirees' health benefits through the year 2056.

"The post office will likely run out of money sometime between July and September of this year," said Dimondstein. "If they run out of money, then the people lose the service."

In addition to Sanders and Dimondstein, National Association of Letter Carriers president Fredric Rolando, National Postal Mail Handlers Union president Paul Hogrogian, and APWU legislative and political director Judy Beard will also be taking part in Tuesday's town hall, which is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm ET.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Progressive independent media doesn’t exist without support from its readers.

There’s no way around it. No ads. No billionaires. Just the people who believe in this mission and our work.

If you believe the survival of independent media is vital to do the kind of watchdog journalism that a healthy democracy requires, please support non-profit Common Dreams today:



Watch:

After President Donald Trump threatened to veto the previous coronavirus relief package if it contained direct funding for the Postal Service, progressives are making USPS funding a key priority for the next major Covid-19 stimulus bill.

"We cannot allow Donald Trump to use this horrific pandemic as an opportunity to bankrupt and privatize the Postal Service," Sanders tweeted earlier this month. "Now, more than ever, we need a strong and vibrant postal system to deliver mail 6-days a week. Congress must act now to save it."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, US Postal Service, Coronavirus