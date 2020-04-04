Published on
by

WATCH: Bernie Sanders Hosts Livestream Detailing Priorities for Worker-Focused Coronavirus Relief Bill

Sanders has called on Congress to pass a new package including Medicare for All, salary guarantees for Americans put out of work by the pandemic, and direct monthly payments.

Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a Bernie 2020 rally at the Stifel Theater in downtown St. Louis, Missouri on March 9, 2020. (Photo: Tim Vizer/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders will host a livestream Saturday regarding the coronavirus pandemic and his priorities for a sweeping relief package which would center the needs of working Americans.

The livestream is set to begin at 7:00pm Eastern time and will include musical performances by Bon Iver and Soccer Mommy.

Sanders on Friday called on Congress to pass a new relief package which, unlike the $4.5 trillion law which passed late last month and included $500 billion for corporate bailouts, would focus on providing far-reaching relief to the public as millions lose their jobs and health coverage as a result of the pandemic.

The next relief package, he said, should include Medicare for All, provisions to ensure all Americans continue receiving their paychecks during the crisis—as two million airline workers will through the previous package and as countries including the U.K., Denmark, and Norway have guaranteed—and monthly direct payments of $2,000 to every American until the U.S. economic is up and running again. 

Watch the livestream below at 7:00 pm Eastern time:

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

