Published on
by

'Seize It': Progressives Urge Philadelphia City Govt. to Take Hahnemann Hospital After Owner Demands $1 Million a Month in Rent

"The city should reopen Hahnemann hospital immediately," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.

by
0 Comments
Hahnemann Hospital sits abandoned while Philadelphia's medical community struggles to find the beds needed as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in the city.

Hahnemann Hospital sits abandoned while Philadelphia's medical community struggles to find the beds needed as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in the city. (Photo: Cory Clark/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday joined a rising chorus of progressives demanding the city of Philadelphia seize the shuttered 500-bed Hahnemann hospital from its owner, investment banker Joel Freedman, and reopen the facility to handle the coming peak infections of the coronavirus in the city.

"The city should reopen Hahnemann hospital immediately," Sanders said in a tweet Monday at midday.

Sanders, who supported efforts to stop the hospital's closure in July 2019, including rallying with the facility's supporters, was one of a growing number of advocates calling for the city to take matters into its own hands after Freedman refused to lease the building to the city for less than $1 million a month. 

"Seize it," tweeted progressive radio host Benjamin Dixon.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

On Sunday, Freedman's mansion in Philadelphia had "Joel Kills" and "Free Hahnemann" spray painted on its side. 

Philadelphians were not sympathetic. 

The push for using eminent domain to take the hospital and put it back online despite Freedman's demands gained a fan in normally-skepitcal-of-such-actions Esquire journalist Charlie Pierce.

"I am generally not a fan of eminent domain," Pierce wrote Monday, "but if there is a clearer case for it than this one, especially at this moment in time, I don't know what it would be."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, Solutions, U.S.
,
Coronavirus, Bernie Sanders, Healthcare, Philadelphia