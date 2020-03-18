Published on
by

Racist President Trump Refuses to Accept How Racist It Is to Keep Calling COVID-19 the 'Chinese Virus'

"This pattern of conflating race with a specific disease is a constant thread in American history."

by
0 Comments
U.S. President Donald Trump is flanked by Vice President Mike Pence while speaking during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced on Twitter that the U.S. and Canada will close their border to non-essential traffic to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump is flanked by Vice President Mike Pence while speaking during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced on Twitter that the U.S. and Canada will close their border to non-essential traffic to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump—whose presidency has been marked by repeated and grossly offensive racist rhetoric and policies—came under fire Wednesday for again defending his use of the racist term "Chinese virus" to describe the coronavirus sweeping the globe.

"Because it comes from China!" Trump responded during a White House press briefing when asked by ABC News correspondent Cecili Vega about his use of the phrase—one which critics have said is overtly racist and puts those of Chinese descent and other Asian people at risk of further discrimination and bigotry amid the pandemic.

"The question," noted journalist Gabriella Pagán on Twitter, "comes as many Asian Americans become the target of racism, discrimination, violence amid COVID-19 outbreak."

According to recent statements by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, "Stigma, to be honest, is more dangerous than the virus itself."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

While Trump in his remarks on Wednesday echoed a slew of right-wing commentary of recent days by claiming "it's not racist—not at all" to use the phrase, that is simply a self-serving lie.

The NAACP was unequivocal in its condemnation of Trump's statement.

"When this level of racism and discrimination is allowed to be so openly exercised from highest office in the nation," the civil rights group tweeted, "those who are silent become complicit. We will not be silent."

As William Thomson wrote for Quartz on Wednesday morning, "This pattern of conflating race with a specific disease is a constant thread in American history."

In a scientific sense, Thomson explained, "we know that viruses are race-blind, and its origin and spread has nothing to do with skin color, features, or culture. Humans, however, are not race-blind."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Racism, Coronavirus, China