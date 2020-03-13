'No, I Don't Take Responsibility At All,' Says Trump, About Coronavirus Testing Lag

Asked at a White House press conference if he would take any responsibilty for the lag in clinical testing for the coronavirus in the United States—which experts have said is one of the key failures thus far in the nation's response to the outbreak—President Donald Trump gave a succinct answer: no.

'No, I don't take responsibility at all,' Trump said in response to a question from NBC News.

Watch:

Trump on whether he takes responsibility for any of the problems with coronavirus testing: "No I don't take responsibility at all." pic.twitter.com/8QO6g3zM7Q
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2020

There you have it.