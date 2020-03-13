Published on
'No, I Don't Take Responsibility At All,' Says Trump, About Coronavirus Testing Lag

There you have it.

Surrounded by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference on COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, March 13, 2020. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Asked at a White House press conference if he would take any responsibilty for the lag in clinical testing for the coronavirus in the United States—which experts have said is one of the key failures thus far in the nation's response to the outbreak—President Donald Trump gave a succinct answer: no.

'No, I don't take responsibility at all,' Trump said in response to a question from NBC News.

Watch:

