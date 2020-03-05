Published on
by

Elizabeth Warren Ends 'Brilliant' and Issue-Focused Presidential Campaign—What Does She Do Next?

"Without Warren, there wouldn't have been the robust ideas primary which moved this country forward."

by
0 Comments
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) addresses her supporters during a caucus night rally at the Forte Banquet and Conference Center February 03, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) addresses her supporters during a caucus night rally at the Forte Banquet and Conference Center February 03, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This is a breaking and developing story... Check back for updates...

Prompting immediate questions of what she does next, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is ending her 2020 presidential campaign, multiple media outlets reported Thursday morning.

Citing a person close to Warren, the New York Times reports that the Massachusetts senator is "ending a run defined by an avalanche of policy plans that aimed to pull the Democratic Party to the left and appealed to enough voters to make her briefly a front-runner last fall, but that proved unable to translate excitement from elite progressives into backing from the party’s more working-class and diverse base."

The decision to end her bid comes after failing to perform as well as she hoped in early primary states and on Super Tuesday. Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders hope that even as she leaves the race she will throw her support behind their candidate in order to form a united "progressive front" to take on the powerful corporate forces now lined up behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

Warren is expected to speak with her staff later Thursday morning before making any public comments. There has been no indication yet if Warren would endorse Sanders or Biden—or not endorse at all. Progressives responded to the news by thanking Warren and celebrating her "brilliant" and issue-focused campaign:

People for Bernie, a volunteer-led advocacy group that backs Sanders, tweeted:

As journalist and political activist Norman Solomon wrote in a Common Dreams op-ed ahead of Thursday's announcement, the "urgency" of Warren's endorsement decision "can hardly be overstated." He wrote:

Sanders and Biden are fiercely competing for votes in a half-dozen states with March 10 primaries including Michigan (with 125 delegates), Washington (89 delegates) and Missouri (68 delegates). A week later, primaries in four states—Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio—will determine the allocation of 577 delegates.

In the midst of these pivotal election battles, Warren should provide a vehement endorsement of Sanders and swiftly begin to campaign for him. Choosing, instead, to stand on the sidelines would be a tragic betrayal of progressive principles.

And journalist Ross Barkan tweeted:

Warren announced her campaign in February of 2019, when she promised to take on the "rigged system that props up the rich and powerful."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Elizabeth Warren, Election 2020, Democratic Party, Bernie Sanders