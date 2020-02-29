A Step Away From Fascism and 'Toward a Brighter More Just Future': 100+ Black Writers and Scholars Endorse Bernie Sanders

As South Carolina voters headed to the primary polls and just three days before Super Tuesday, more than 100 black academics, writers, and educators issued a joint letter on Saturday endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders as they argued the election of the next president "will determine the future trajectory of this country and the world."
"We live in perilous but promising times. What we do or don't do in 2020 in the electoral arena, and beyond, will determine the future trajectory of this country and the world. We invite you to stand with us and support the Bernie Sanders campaign, as one step away from the precipice of fascism and toward a brighter more just future."
"A Sanders presidency would go a long way toward creating a safer and more just world," the endorsment letter states. "The commitment to free college education, the elimination of student debt which so many of our students suffer under, and the enfranchisement of incarcerated citizens, are only some of the reasons we have come to this conclusion."
The academics—including Princeton University's Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Temple University's Marc Lamont Hill, Harvard University's Elizabeth Hinton, and Darrick Hamilton of Ohio State University—also noted Sanders support of a commission to study reparations for slavery and heralded his "staunch commitment to the needs of poor and working people over the course of his career" as key reasons to back his candidacy.
"In this crucible year of 2020, when so much is at stake, not only for Black people but for all people, and all life on the planet," the letter states, "we feel it imperative that we step outside of our classrooms and go beyond our campuses, to speak out on the current presidential election."
"We invite you," it continued, "to stand with us and support the Bernie Sanders campaign, as one step away from the precipice of fascism and toward a brighter more just future."
The letter arrived as voters in South Carolina headed to the polls—a state with the largest population of black voters so far this primary season—and just three days before 14 states vote on Super Tuesday next week.
As Common Dreams reported Wednesday, the latest Reuters/Ipsos national poll showed Sanders leading the Democratic primary field among black voters, with 26% who said they support Sanders. That compared to 21% for Michael Bloomberg, 20% for Joe Biden, and 14% who said they were not sure.
Read the full letter and the list of signatories below:
We are Black scholars, writers and educators whose careers have been devoted to uncovering, analyzing, telling the stories, and uplifting the cultures of African Americans and peoples of the African Diaspora. We are also deeply invested in the freedom of our people and the subjects of our research. In this crucible year of 2020, when so much is at stake, not only for Black people but for all people, and all life on the planet, we feel it imperative that we step outside of our classrooms and go beyond our campuses, to speak out on the current presidential election.
After much research and reflection we have concluded that while imperfect, as we all are, Bernie Sanders, the politics he advocates, the consistent track record he demonstrates, and the powerful policy changes he has outlined, if elected, would make the most far-reaching and positive impact on the lives and condition of Black people, and all people in the United States. A Sanders presidency would go a long way toward creating a safer and more just world. The commitment to free college education, the elimination of student debt which so many of our students suffer under, and the enfranchisement of incarcerated citizens, are only some of the reasons we have come to this conclusion. His support of a commission to study reparations for slavery is another reason for our decision, as well as his staunch commitment to the needs of poor and working people over the course of his career.
At the same time we respect our friends and colleagues that have chosen the other progressive candidate in the race, Elizabeth Warren, and if she wins the primary, we will support her too. Still, we feel it is important to state flatly that we feel a Sanders campaign can win and a Sanders presidency would be a game changer for the people and communities of which we are a part.
While we are not all democratic socialists, we will not be red baited to reject and vilify Bernie Sanders' views. In fact there is a long and strong tradition of Black socialists in the United States and globally that have fought for racial and economic justice, from the great scholar and intellectual, W.E.B. DuBois to labor leader, A. Philip Randolph to legendary civil rights organizer, Ella Baker. So, we see Sanders’ commitment to challenging the ravages of racial capitalism as connected to an ongoing and ideologically diverse Black Freedom Movement.
We live in perilous but promising times. What we do or don't do in 2020 in the electoral arena, and beyond, will determine the future trajectory of this country and the world. We invite you to stand with us and support the Bernie Sanders campaign, as one step away from the precipice of fascism and toward a brighter more just future.
Note: Titles and institutional affiliations are listed for identification purposes only and in no way reflect any institutional endorsement whatsoever. Signers are acting in their capacity as private citizens.
