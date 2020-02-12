Trump Demands Senate Reject Iran War Powers Resolution as Lawmakers Debate Measure to Assert Constitutional Power

President Donald Trump doubled down Wednesday on his claims of unilateral power to wage war with a tweet urging the Senate not to pass the Iran War Powers Resolution.

The Senate on Wednesday debated and avanced the measure—introduced last month by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)—a day before it faces a vote in the chamber. It would require the president to remove troops from engaging in hostilities against Iran within 30 days "unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force."

Passing the resolution, Trump said, would send "a very bad signal. The Democrats are only doing this as an attempt to embarrass the Republican Party."

....If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day. Sends a very bad signal. The Democrats are only doing this as an attempt to embarrass the Republican Party. Don’t let it happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

As Politico reported, the measure will likely pass, given the support it has from all Democrats and several Republicans—Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Todd Young (Ind.), Mike Lee (Utah), Rand Paul (Ky.), and Jerry Moran (Kan.)—though likely not with enough support to secure a veto-proof majority.

Kaine noted Moran's support in a tweet on Wednesday morning. In a tweet after the resolution advanced Wednesday, Kaine said that it "sends a very powerful message to the American public."

The Senate just voted to move forward with a vote on our war powers resolution. This bill sends a very powerful message to the American public—including our troops and their families—that before we get into a war, there will be careful deliberation about whether it’s necessary. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 12, 2020

Other Democratic senators touted the measure on social media, including Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.), who said in a Twitter thread: "Congress has an obligation to press the Trump administration for a strategy and check its power if it doesn't present a compelling one—which so far, it hasn't. Passing this war powers resolution would help us do exactly that."

Among the progressive groups backing the resolution is Quaker group FCNL, which said Wednesday that it presents "a rare opportunity."

"If the Senate passes Sen. Tim Kaine's War Powers Resolution," said the group, "both chambers will have taken a stand for peace and for their constitutional authority."