Published on
by

'We are at a Crossroads in Our Democracy,' Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at New Hampshire Bernie Rally

"We have to nominate somebody with a political revolution at their back."

by
0 Comments
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks during a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the Venice Beach neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 21, 2019.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks during a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the Venice Beach neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 21, 2019. (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told a cheering crowd estimated at over 7,500 at the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire Monday night rallying in suport of Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 Democratic presidential campaign that the future of the country is in their hands.

"We are at a crossroads in our democracy, a key crossroads," said the New York Democrat, a prominent Sanders surrogate. 

Ocasio-Cortez spoke at the massive get out the vote event after Sunflower Bean played a free concert and other supporters delivered remarks and ahead of Sanders and a performance by the Strokes. The event was packed, with supporters lining the bleachers around the stage. 

In her remarks, Ocasio-Cortez stressed the importance of the movement moving forward as the primary election season goes into overdrive.

"We have to nominate somebody with a political revolution at their back," said Ocasio-Cortez. "It is not going to be any one candidate that defeats Donald Trump—it will be a movement."

The New York Democrat told the crowd that they needed to understand that they are of a movement.

"It's going to take you to do it, mass movement politics to do it," said Ocasio-Cortez. "That's the theory of change, that's what political revolution is all about."

The future of the country needs to be socially advanced and center justice, said Ocasio-Cortez.

"As someone who has been told to 'go back,'" she said, "let me tell you we are going forward."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Election 2020, Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New Hampshire