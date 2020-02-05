Published on
by

'Trumpian': Biden Campaign Under Fire for Questioning Legitimacy of Iowa Results Showing Candidate in Distant Fourth Place

"This is not going to help anyone trust the process."

by
0 Comments
Former Vice President Joe Biden senior advisor Symone Sanders on ﻿CNN﻿ Wednesday would not say she trusted the results out of Iowa.

Former Vice President Joe Biden senior advisor Symone Sanders on CNN Wednesday would not say she trusted the results out of Iowa. (Image: screenshot/CNN)

Former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 Democratic presidential campaign came under fire Wednesday after senior advisor Symone Sanders refused when pressed for over three minutes on live television to say the campaign trusted caucus results out of Iowa's Monday contest, which was marred by reporting issues but the numbers from which consistently show Biden in at best fourth place.

"I guess we'll have to take the Iowa Democratic party at their word," said Sanders, while refusing to say she believed the results were accurate.

The remarks came during an interview with CNN Wednesday afternoon at around 1:15 pm. 

"Joe Biden's campaign is questioning the legitimacy of the Iowa election results because they lost badly," said progressive group Justice Democrats. "This is Trumpian and sows the worst forms of discord."

Watch the exchange:

Biden, long a frontrunner in the primary for the nomination, severely underperformed expectations in Iowa. He currently sits in fourth place, far below popular vote frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and state delegate frontrunner former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) trails Sanders and Buttigieg in both counts. 

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it," Biden told supporters in New Hampshire of Iowa Wednesday. "We took a gut punch."

The count in Iowa was marred by reporting issues stemming from an app developed by Democratic Party-affiliated company Shadow Inc., which is itself tied to the center-left non-profit Acronym. As Common Dreams reported, the app has come under increased scrutiny since Monday's results.

Symone Sanders' remarks on CNN were not the first time in recent days the campaign has challenged the numbers from the Hawkeye state. On Tuesday, the Biden camp questioned the transparency of the process as results from 62% of precincts came in. On Wednesday afternoon at press time, that amount stood at 75%.

But the Biden advisor was nonetheless crossing a line, said CNN's Zach Wolff.

"This is not going to help anyone trust the process," Wolff said.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Iowa, Joe Biden, Election 2020, Democratic Party, Bernie Sanders