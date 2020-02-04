Teachers, Farmers, Veterans, and Grassroot Leaders: Sanders Campaign Unveils Yuuge Slate of California Endorsements

With the Iowa caucuses not yet quite behind—and the key states of New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina still yet to go—the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday let it be known they are already taking aim at the nation's largest primary contest by announcing what they referred to as a "massive" new slate of endorsements in the delegate-rich state of California.

In a statement, the campaign said the slate includes 41 elected officials from across the state as well as "more than 500 teachers, 28 farmers, 58 veterans, and more than 100 community leaders."

"We have endorsed the one candidate who doesn't explain why our communities can't have what we need, but instead stands with us and will fight alongside us to bring true justice to our country."

—Daisy Vega, Ground Game LA

With Californians voting on Super Tuesday in this year's primary on March 3, the state has a total of 415 pledged delegates up for grabs based on the results. With much on line, those backing Sanders said they are ready and willing to go to work to help propel the senator from Vermont to the nomination.

"As a proud immigrant, long-time union leader, and advocate for women's rights, civil rights, and environmental justice, I have a moral responsibility to support the candidate whose values align with mine," said Ada Briceño, co-president of Unite Here 11 and chair of the Democratic Party of Orange County, in her statement of endorsement.

"Bernie has stood with workers and unions for his entire political career—on the picket line and the floor of the Senate," Briceño added. "He is the only candidate I trust to fight for us in the White House, and the only person I trust to ensure that workers' rights are prioritized."

The campaign released complete lists of endorsements from community leaders, the farmers, the veterans, and the hundreds of individual teachers.

Daisy Vega, treasurer and co-founder of the Los Angeles-based advocacy group Ground Game LA, said she was proud to their endorsement of Sanders public.

"Ground Game LA is committed to developing community leaders and building community power," Vega said. "Grassroots leaders from low-income communities worked together to imagine a world where we could have a Homes Guarantee, a Green New Deal, and Medicare for All. We have endorsed the one candidate who doesn't explain why our communities can't have what we need, but instead stands with us and will fight alongside us to bring true justice to our country."

Tuesday's announcement comes just one day after early primary vote began in California, with some Sanders supporters already letting their enthusiasm for the candidate be known.

A poll last week showing Sanders leading in the Golden State.

The UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll (pdf) showed Sanders receiving support from 26% of likely California voters, compared to 20% for second-place finisher Sen. Elizabeth Warren (20%), third-place former Vice President Joe Biden (15%), and fourth-place former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg (7%).