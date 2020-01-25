Published on
by

Pompeo Denounced for 'Insulting and Contemptuous' Statement Lashing Out at NPR's Mary Louise Kelly

 The secretary of state's statement was framed as "a shameful assault on press freedom."

by
0 Comments
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.  (Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out at NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly in a statement Saturday a day after she pressed Pompeo on issues including former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and he reportedly yelled at her with expletives and demanded she identify Ukraine on a map.

In her Friday interview with Pompeo, Kelly asked about the administration's Iran policy and pressed Pompeo about when—since he said he has "defended every State Department official"—he had done so for Yovanovitch.

He did not point to any such remarks.

NPR reported,

Immediately after the questions on Ukraine, the interview concluded. Pompeo stood, leaned in, and silently glared at Kelly for several seconds before leaving the room.

A few moments later, an aide asked Kelly to follow her into Pompeo's private living room at the State Department without a recorder. The aide did not say the ensuing exchange would be off the record.

Pompeo then went on to attempt to berate Kelly.

Pompeo, in his statement, accused Kelly of lying about having the follow-up conversation off the record, asserted her conduct was "shameful," and called the indent "another example of how unhinged the media has become in its quest to hurt President Trump and this administration."

He also suggested, contrary to Kelly's account, that she did not point to Ukraine on a map. "It is worth noting that Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine," he wrote.

Pompeo's remarks drew condemnation from journalists including Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian, who called them "a shameful assault on #PressFreedom. Americans deserve a Secretary of State that is diplomatic, can answer foreign policy questions honestly, upholds our values and respects the press. This one doesn't."

Wired also pointed to its reporting from October that "Pompeo seems to particularly bristle under tough questioning from female reporters."

Pompeo's Saturday attack on Kelly also sparked five Democratic senators—Robert Menendez (N.J.), Tim Kaine (Va.), Ed Markey (Mass.), Jeff Merkley (Ore.), and Cory Booker (N.J.)—to write to Pompeo, denouncing the secretary of state's comments as "insulting and contemptuous."

"Instead of calling journalists 'liars" and insulting their intelligence when they ask you hard questions you would rather not answer," the senators wrote, "your oath of office places on you a duty and obligation to engage respectfully and transparently."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Journalism, Mike Pompeo, Ukraine