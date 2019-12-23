Published on
In Year-End Address, Dying Healthcare Activist Ady Barkan Reminds Public Joe Biden Only 2020 Democrat Not to Meet With Him

"Joe Biden, are you kidding? The clock is ticking."

Activist Ady Barkan first publicly asked former Vice President Joe Biden to meet with him on September 18.

Dying healthcare activist Ady Barkan in an end-of-year video to his supporters Monday called out the one candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination who has refused to meet with him: Joe Biden. 

"I got to sit down and talk about healthcare with every major presidential candidate," Barkan said. "Except for Joe Biden."

Barkan, who is dying of ALS, or Lou Gherig's disease, met with Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination over the year and filmed the conversations.

As Common Dreams reported in September, Barkan made an impassioned request of Biden to meet in the fall but the former vice president and his campaign have not as yet made time for such a vist. 

"Look a dying man in the eyes and tell me how we fix this country," Barkan said at the time. 

Monday's pointed barb at Biden was not missed on social media.

"Joe Biden, are you kidding?" asked one Twitter user. "The clock is ticking and Ady should be one of those people to check on weekly."

