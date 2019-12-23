In Year-End Address, Dying Healthcare Activist Ady Barkan Reminds Public Joe Biden Only 2020 Democrat Not to Meet With Him

Dying healthcare activist Ady Barkan in an end-of-year video to his supporters Monday called out the one candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination who has refused to meet with him: Joe Biden.

"I got to sit down and talk about healthcare with every major presidential candidate," Barkan said. "Except for Joe Biden."

It's been a great year in the struggle for #MedicareForAll. Thanks to countless organizers, activists & leaders, including @RepMcGovern, who chaired the first-ever hearing on this transformational legislation. pic.twitter.com/imCahL6wZm — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) December 23, 2019

Barkan, who is dying of ALS, or Lou Gherig's disease, met with Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination over the year and filmed the conversations.

As Common Dreams reported in September, Barkan made an impassioned request of Biden to meet in the fall but the former vice president and his campaign have not as yet made time for such a vist.

"Look a dying man in the eyes and tell me how we fix this country," Barkan said at the time.

Monday's pointed barb at Biden was not missed on social media.

"Joe Biden, are you kidding?" asked one Twitter user. "The clock is ticking and Ady should be one of those people to check on weekly."