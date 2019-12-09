DOJ Inspector General Report Finds No Evidence of FBI Conspiracy Against President in Russia Investigation but Reveals 'Structural Problems' With FISA Court

The long-awaited report on the FBI's Russia investigation was released Monday, revealing no political bias on behalf of the bureau but pointing the finger at the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court's processes as faulty and worthy of review.

"Because the process is not adversarial in any way, the FISC generally assert the reliability of info provided by the FBI, which allows errors or misrepresentations to become justification for surveillance," tweeted The Atlantic's Adam Serwer.

The report was the product of an investigation by the office of the Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General (IG), known as Crossfire Hurricane, that addressed allegations of bias and impropriety on behalf of FBI agents investigating connections between the President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russia. While the report found that the FBI was justified in opening the investigation, it faulted agents and the FISA Court process, calling the process to obtain a warrant to investigate Trump ally Carter Page misleading.

