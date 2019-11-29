Published on
by

Iraqi Prime Minister to Step Down as Human Rights Defenders Condemn Security Forces' Attacks on Anti-Government Protesters

The country's top Shiite cleric called for a change in leadership Friday "to preserve the blood of [Iraq's] children."

by
0 Comments

Iraqi protesters during clashes amid a demonstration against state corruption, failing public services, and unemployment in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on October 5, 2019. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images)

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced Friday that he would resign following weeks of anti-government protests and a violent response from security forces which has been condemned by global human rights campaigners.

Protesters in Baghdad's Tahrir Square cheered after Abdul Mahdi said he would submit his resignation to Parliament. The announcement came a day after at least 25 people were killed by security forces wielding live ammunition and tear gas in the southern city of Nasiriyah. 

Nationwide, more than 62 protesters were shot dead on Thursday and more than 400 people have been killed in the protests since they began October 1.

Earlier on Friday, the country's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called for a change in leadership amid the demonstrations, which have been led largely by young people protesting high unemployment rates, government corruption, and weak public services. 

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

"The Parliament, from which this current government is drawn, is asked to reconsider its choice in this regard and act according to Iraq's interest... [to] preserve the blood of its children," said al-Sistani.

The violence that erupted in Nasiriyah on Thursday led Amnesty International to repeat its demand that Iraq's government end its crackdown on unarmed protesters.

"This brutal onslaught is just the latest in a long series of deadly events where Iraqi security forces meted out appalling violence against largely peaceful protesters," said Lynn Maalouf, the organization's Middle East research director. "The international community must speak loudly and clearly, pressing for Iraq to rein in the security forces and launch effective and impartial investigations aimed at bringing to justice those responsible for unlawful killings and other serious violations."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, Rights
,
Iraq, Middle East, Corruption, Amnesty International, Human Rights