Published on
by

"If We Win They Can't Act Like We Don't Exist": Bernie Sanders Supporter Blocked From TV Interview in Live Example of #BernieBlackout

"This woman was awesome."

by
0 Comments
A supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sees to her right an approaching man who will proceed to use his body to block her from getting her message out to viewers of ﻿MSNBC.

A supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sees to her right an approaching man who will proceed to use his body to block her from getting her message out to viewers of MSNBC. (Photo: Devon Lamoreaux/Twitter)

In an almost over-the-top in your face moment on Wednesday night before the Democratic debate in Atlanta, a supporter of 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday was blocked from television cameras as a more conservative voter was being interviewed.

The video, which was captured by activist Devon Lamoreaux, shows an NBC News reporter interviewing a voter concerned over so-called fiscal responsibility as a woman in the background holding a sign supporting Sanders is acrobatically blocked by a large man. 

The sign, an apparent reference to the senator's performance in the 2016 Democratic primary, reads: "Bernie won MI. 73 counties. Kent Co by 25%." Eventual nominee Hillary Clinton lost Michigan to now-President Donald Trump as part of one of the largest political upsets in history. 

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

"MSNBC 20 minutes before the debate are talking to voters and the woman says mostly people interested in Biden and Buttigieg," said Lamoreaux. "But as you can see there were a lot of Bernie supporters behind them."

"If we win they can't act like we don't exist," Lamoreaux added. "Never give up!"

While Sanders has struggled to get sustained coverage from the corporate media, leading many progressives to dub the silence around his campaign the #BernieBlackout, his campaign has relied on grassroots activists and independent media to get the message out. 

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Election 2020, Democratic Party, Joe Biden, MSNBC