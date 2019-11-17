Published on
With 67% of the Vote, California Young Democrats Endorse Bernie Sanders for President

Sanders received more than twice the number of votes as Elizabeth Warren and while Pete Buttigieg received just one vote, former Vice President Joe Biden received zero.

People cheer as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at Moscone Center in San Francisco, California on June 2, 2019. (Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

On  Saturday night, members of the California Young Democrats—one of the largest caucuses within the California Democratic Party (CDP) representing members in local chapters across the state—voted to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential primary.

Sanders won 67 percent of the votes—more than twice what any other candidate received—in the nation's most populous state that will hold its Super Tuesday primary on March 3, 2020.

Of the 126 votes cast during an evening CYD meeting at the California Democratic Convention held in the city of Long Beach, Sanders received 84 votes (67%) while Sen. Elizabeth Warren received 29 votes (23%), the second-largest number in the crowded field. Sen. Kamala Harris came in third place among caucus members (aged 13 to 35) in the state she represents in the U.S. Senate. The landslide meant that Sanders was able to take the endorsement in just one round of voting.

Notably, former Vice President Joe Biden received zero votes while South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg received only one.

While supporters of Sanders in California characterized the vote as "huge," the campaign on Sunday evening counted the CYD endorsement among a slew of others like it, both in California and elsewhere, over the last week. As Mike Casca, Sanders' communications director, tweeted:

"The endorsements," the campaign said in its statement, "represent the vibrant and growing grassroots support that Sanders’ campaign is receiving from coast to coast."

