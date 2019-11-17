With 67% of the Vote, California Young Democrats Endorse Bernie Sanders for President

On Saturday night, members of the California Young Democrats—one of the largest caucuses within the California Democratic Party (CDP) representing members in local chapters across the state—voted to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential primary.

Sanders won 67 percent of the votes—more than twice what any other candidate received—in the nation's most populous state that will hold its Super Tuesday primary on March 3, 2020.

Of the 126 votes cast during an evening CYD meeting at the California Democratic Convention held in the city of Long Beach, Sanders received 84 votes (67%) while Sen. Elizabeth Warren received 29 votes (23%), the second-largest number in the crowded field. Sen. Kamala Harris came in third place among caucus members (aged 13 to 35) in the state she represents in the U.S. Senate. The landslide meant that Sanders was able to take the endorsement in just one round of voting.

Notably, former Vice President Joe Biden received zero votes while South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg received only one.

@CAYoungDems endorsement vote results: Booker - 1 (0.79%)

Harris - 6 (4.76%)

Buttigieg - 1 (0.79%)

Castro - 3 (2.38%)

Sanders - 84 (66.67%)

Warren - 29 (23.02%)

No Endorsement - 2 (1.59%) 126 votes were cast. Bernie Sanders is our endorsed candidate for President #feelthebern — W. Rodriguez-Kennedy (@willrk787) November 17, 2019

While supporters of Sanders in California characterized the vote as "huge," the campaign on Sunday evening counted the CYD endorsement among a slew of others like it, both in California and elsewhere, over the last week. As Mike Casca, Sanders' communications director, tweeted:

it was a busy week for @BernieSanders, so let’s do a quick recap. SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Never Miss a Beat. Get our best delivered to your inbox. endorsements? @NationalNurses

@UTLAnow

@RightsNH & @RightsVT

@CAYoungDems yuuge rallies? fresno

east la green new deal?

possible & necessary what’s happening in bolivia?

a coup — mike casca (@cascamike) November 17, 2019

"The endorsements," the campaign said in its statement, "represent the vibrant and growing grassroots support that Sanders’ campaign is receiving from coast to coast."