Dreamers and Allies Rise Above Trump's Latest 'False, Divisive' Attack as Supreme Court Hears Pivotal DACA Case

Undeterred by President Donald Trump's latest racist attack Tuesday morning on immigrants and their rights, hundreds of DACA recipients and allies gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court to support the plaintiffs in a case challenging a White House attempt to rescind protections protections for undocumented residents who arrived in the country as children.

Immigrant rights groups including United We Dream and Make the Road led demonstrators to the steps of the court shortly after Trump tweeted that recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are undeserving of protection from deportation because program participants are "far from angels" and are in fact "very tough, hardened criminals."

Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from “angels.” Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2019

Under the program, the country's nearly 700,000 DACA recipients are able to obtain work permits, attend college, and receive protection from deportation. A clean criminal record is a prerequisite for qualifying for the program, as immigrant rights advocates pointed out in response to the president.

"It is patently false that DACA recipients are 'hardened criminals,'" tweeted ShareBlue reporter Emily Singer. "Trump is just a frothing-at-the-mouth racist."

It is patently false that DACA recipients are "hardened criminals." Having a clean legal record is a requirement for DACA. Trump is just a frothing at the mouth racist. https://t.co/F3ogXBuXny — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 12, 2019

"If we were such 'hardened criminals,' we would not get DACA in the first place," added Erika Andiola, advocacy chief for the immigrants' legal aid group RAICES and a DACA recipient herself.

However, Andiola added, "We are in fact very tough. I mean, we have to put up with you."

First of all, your administration takes our fingerprints every time we renew DACA. So far I’ve done this 4 times at @USCIS, so if we were such “hardened criminals”, we would not get DACA in the first place. Secondly, we are in fact very tough. I mean, we have to put up with you. https://t.co/OSKhDaIR7C — Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) November 12, 2019

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) offered her support to the hundreds who demonstrated outside the Supreme Court in the rain and also pushed backed against Trump's latest attack.

"This is false, divisive, fear-mongering to distract us from the cruelty of Trump's attempts to end DACA," Jayapal tweeted. "DACA recipients help make this country the best it can be. Their stories and passion for our nation, in the face of great hostility, exemplify the American Dream."

Hundreds of young undocumented immigrants marched from New York to Washington, D.C. ahead of the Supreme Court case. On Tuesday they marched through the nation's capital city to the court, chanting "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!"

Hundreds of immigrant youth & families marched for 230 miles from NYC to DC to remind the country that #HomeIsHere. Today they march to the Supreme Court for a hearing on DACA. They join the long line of freedom fighters bringing the country of our dreams into existence. pic.twitter.com/5aqUVYTPFl — AnaMariaArchila (@AnaMariaArchil2) November 12, 2019

UNDOCUMENTED AND UNAFRAID!!! This fight is for more than #DACA, this is for our entire community. Immigrants are #HereToStay! #HomeIsHere pic.twitter.com/3Fq9aTYafs — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) November 12, 2019

‼️ HAPPENING NOW ‼️ Organizers, immigrant leaders, and allies just arrived at the Supreme Court of the United States in support of #DACA recipients and our immigrant community. #HomeIsHere #HereToStay pic.twitter.com/HBWyz9fdFa — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) November 12, 2019

Hundreds of people are gathered outside of the Supreme Court an hour before the judges with hear the oral arguments for DACA pic.twitter.com/G1vIwGz9rf — Camila DeChalus (@cdechalus) November 12, 2019

Using the viral hashtag #HomeIsHere, United We Dream posted a video featuring the plaintiffs who sued the Trump administration for moving to rescind DACA protections in 2017.

"Home is where we love and learn. It's where we stumble and grow, and it is where we stand up for what is right," the DACA recipients in the video said.