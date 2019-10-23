Published on
by

'Physically Obstructing Justice,' Dozens of Republicans Storm Closed-Door Impeachment Hearing

The Republican stunt "essentially shut down the impeachment inquiry for a time," said the Washington Post's Rachel Bade.

by
0 Comments

U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) speaks to the media during a press conference on October 23, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

This is a developing story... Check back for possible updates...

A group of over two dozen House Republicans on Wednesday barged into a secure room in the U.S. Capitol building ahead of a closed-door deposition and delayed the testimony of Pentagon official Laura Cooper, a witness in House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

"The GOP members who protested the Cooper deposition have essentially shut down the impeachment inquiry for a time," reported the Washington Post's Rachel Bade.

Many of the Republicans involved in the stunt are not members of the House Intelligence, Judiciary, and Foreign Affairs Committees and were therefore not authorized to enter the hearing room.

"Let's see if we can get in," Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), the leader of the group, said at a press conference Wednesday.

Watch:

Ben Siegel of ABC News reported that some of the GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), were "screaming" as they entered the hearing "and all brought phones into the secure SCIF room," a major violation of House rules. Several Republican lawmakers, including Gaetz, appeared to tweet from inside the secure room and later claimed the tweets were sent by staff.

According to CNN,

A source in the room said that as the witness, Deputy Assistant Defense Secretary Laura Cooper, was sitting down to testify, the Republicans stormed through the room's three different doors. Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama was yelling at House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, but the California Democrat did not engage, the source said. Other Democrats, including Rep. Val Demings of Florida, shouted back at both Byrne and Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, who were yelling about the process.

Cooper left the room while the Republicans refused to vacate the space.

Schiff, in response to the interruption, briefly left the hearing room to consult the sergeant-at-arms about removing the unauthorized Republican lawmakers.

"That's a lot of sitting members of Congress who are physically obstructing justice," tweeted Sludge reporter Alex Kotch.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Republican Party, Democratic Party, US House, Donald Trump, Impeachment, Impeach Trump