Trump Just Tweeted He Has 'Great and Unmatched Wisdom.' Seriously.

President Donald Trump on Monday added to a catalog of head-scratching tweets with a post declaring that he has "great and unmatched wisdom" and threatening to "totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey."

The late Monday morning tweet comes after Trump announced Sunday he is taking U.S. forces out of northern Syria and endorsed a Turkey military operation in the area, leaving in a precarious position the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)—which includes Kurdish fighters whom the U.S. has heavily relied on to defeat ISIS and whom Turkey sees as a terrorist group.

....the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Critics pounced on the tweet as evidence Trump is "unhinged," "delusional," channeling the Great Wizard of Oz, and called it possibly the "dumbest moment of the Trump presidency."