Trump Just Tweeted He Has 'Great and Unmatched Wisdom.' Seriously.

Just wow. Possibly, said one observer, the "dumbest moment of the Trump presidency."

President Donald Trump looks up toward the solar eclipse without protective eyewear

President Donald Trump looks up toward the solar eclipse without protective eyewear on the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Monday added to a catalog of head-scratching tweets with a post declaring that he has "great and unmatched wisdom" and threatening to "totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey."

The late Monday morning tweet comes after Trump announced Sunday he is taking U.S. forces out of northern Syria and endorsed a Turkey military operation in the area, leaving in a precarious position the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)—which includes Kurdish fighters whom the U.S. has heavily relied on to defeat ISIS and whom Turkey sees as a terrorist group.

Critics pounced on the tweet as evidence Trump is "unhinged," "delusional," channeling the Great Wizard of Oz, and called it possibly the "dumbest moment of the Trump presidency." 

 

