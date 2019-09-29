As 2020 Democrats Eye Impeachment, Sanders Campaign Adjusts Slogan to Note: 'Bernie Beats Trump... (or Pence)'

With the prospect growing that the U.S. House could proceed with a formal impeachment of President Donald Trump, the Democrat's 2020 presidential candidates are reassessing the political calculus and the campaign of Bernie Sanders made that fact apparent over the weekend by adjusting one of its existing slogans from "Bernie Beats to Trump" to a more expansive version: "Bernie Beats Trump... (or Pence)."

While Sanders on Sunday afternoon declared, "I look forward to seeing Donald Trump impeached as soon as possible," the campaign on Saturday sent out this fundraiser on social media:

We're going to defeat Donald Trump, or Mike Pence, or whomever else the Republicans put up. But we need your help to win. Chip in now: https://t.co/NiKvZVt33c pic.twitter.com/EvptzODbz0 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 29, 2019

According to The Hill:

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump has shaken up the Democratic race for the White House.

Democratic consultants and strategists say the impeachment inquiry could help some candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who got on the impeachment train early and has been climbing in the polls.

For her part, Warren—who has been consistent in her call for impeachment of the president, even prior to the revelations about Trump's call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and the allegations of a White House cover-up that followed—said Friday that Trump "is the most corrupt president in living memory."

In a Friday interview with CNN, Warren acknowledged that lawlessness and other violations have been rampant during Trump's presidency, but that for now she would like to see the House impeachment inquiry focus on the issue of Ukraine "because it is so clear and it is such a clear violation of law."

In a @CNN interview, Senator Elizabeth Warren suggested that for now, Democrats should embrace a narrow impeachment focus on Trump's Ukraine ties. https://t.co/ux8r9v2GKG — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 28, 2019

The evidence shows, said Warren, that Trump was "asking for help against one of his political rivals and asking a foreign government for a thing of value for himself personally. That's against the law."