Published on
by

Highlighting Number of Years Left to Save Earth, Greta Thunberg Joins 11-Minute Die-In Outside White House

"We're seeing entire communities being decimated by the climate crisis. That's why we strike here today, that's why we strike here every Friday."

by
0 Comments
Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a climate protest outside the White House in Washington, DC on September 13, 2019. - Thunberg, 16, has spurred teenagers and students around the world to strike from school every Friday under the rallying cry "Fridays for future" to call on adults to act now to save the planet. (Photo: Alastair Pike/AFP/Getty Images)

Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg speaks at a climate protest outside the White House in Washington, DC on September 13, 2019. - Thunberg, 16, has spurred teenagers and students around the world to strike from school every Friday under the rallying cry "Fridays for future" to call on adults to act now to save the planet. (Photo: Alastair Pike/AFP/Getty Images)

A week ahead of the planned youth-led global climate strikes, 16-year-old environmentalist Greta Thunberg rallied with other young activists outside the White House Friday to protest the Trump administration's fossil fuel agenda and demand that world leaders take transformative action to avert ecological catastrophe.

"We're seeing natural disasters happening on every corner of the planet," youth organizer Jerome Foster II told the crowd of dozens of student climate strikers at the protest. "We're seeing entire communities being decimated by the climate crisis. That's why we strike here today, that's why we strike here every Friday."

"Our future is a right," Foster added.

Thunberg arrived at the rally shortly after it began, joining the crowd in chants demanding climate action.

Demonstrators then marched to the White House and held an 11-minute die-in to highlight the number of years left to reduce carbon emissions in line with targets set by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The White House rally comes one week before millions of people in over 150 countries are expected to take to the streets on Sept. 20 for what organizers say could be the largest climate action in history.

"This is not a one-time action," said one student activist during Friday's demonstration. "We will be here week after week demanding action, and I encourage you to come out there with us."

Thunberg, whose activism inspired the youth-led Fridays for Future movement and the global strikes, arrived in the U.S. last month after two weeks of sailing across the Atlantic.

The 16-year-old activist has not had kind words for President Donald Trump since her arrival. "My message to him is just to listen to the science, and he obviously doesn't do that," Thunberg told reporters last month.

Watch a livestream of the rally:

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Greta Thunberg, Donald Trump, Environment, Fossil Fuels