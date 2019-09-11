Published on
by

On 18th Anniversary of 9/11, Bernie Sanders Calls for End to Endless War

"U.S. power should be measured not by our ability to blow things up, but to bring people together around our common humanity."

by
0 Comments
The 9/11 attacks, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday, "began an era of endless war for our country and we must change course."

The 9/11 attacks, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday, "began an era of endless war for our country and we must change course." (Photo: Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders marked the anniversary of the September 11th attacks on Wednesday by calling for the nation to get off the path of never-ending war it's pursued since the start of the so-called war on terror.

"Instead of staying focused on those who attacked us," Sanders said in a statement, "the Bush administration chose to declare a global 'war on terror' in order justify its 2003 invasion of Iraq, a country that had nothing to do with the 9/11 attacks. The war on terror has turned into an endless war."

And that, Sanders continued, has had deleterious effects, including a $6 trillion price tag and a weakening of U.S. democracy. Endless war has also unleashed blowback—"it has produced more terrorists," he said.

His somber reflection stressed the need to one of the post-9/11 conflicts—the war in Afghanistan.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

"If we do not move decisively to end America's longest war," Sanders wrote on Twitter, "we will soon see servicemembers fight and die in Afghanistan and around the world in a conflict that was started before they were born.'"

A new approach to global engagement is necessary, said Sanders.

"We must envision a new form of American engagement: one in which we lead not in war-making but in finding shared solutions to shared global challenges," he said. "U.S. power should be measured not by our ability to blow things up, but to bring people together around our common humanity."

Sanders is one of the Democratic White House hopefuls that has signed a pledge affirming his intention of ending the "endless war."

Rolled out earlier this year by the veteran-led grassroots organization Common Defense, signers promise they will "act to bring the Forever War to a responsible and expedient conclusion."

While frontrunner Joe Biden has not added his name, other 2020 Democrats have: Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
War & Peace, U.S.
,
War on Terror, Afghanistan, Bernie Sanders, Election 2020